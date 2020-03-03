Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist announced. Hilary Mantel’s latest makes the cut

The winner will be awarded on June 3 in London. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh) The winner will be awarded on June 3 in London. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One of UK’s most prestigious annual literary awards, The Women’s Prize for Fiction is back and its longlist has been announced. As evidenced by the name, it celebrates fiction by female authors. The list includes: Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara, Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams, Dominicana by Angie Cruz, Actress by Anne Enright, Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, Nightingale Point by Luan Goldie, A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes, How We Disappeared by Jing-Jing Lee, The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo, The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel, Girl by Edna O’Brien, Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, Weather by Jenny Offill, The Dutch House by Ann Patchett and Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson

Judges include writer Scarlett Curtis, author Paula Hawkins, businesswoman and philanthropist Martha Lane Fox, author Viv Groskop and author and entrepreneur Melanie Eusebe. The highly regarded award is in its 25th year. On April 22, the shortlist will be announced, and the winner will be awarded on June 3 in London.

