Remembering Shahrnush Parsipur, the Iranian feminist literary icon

Shahrnush Parsipur, whom Iranian authorities imprisoned four times under two governments (twice for the writing that made her famous) is no more. The 80-year-old writer-activist passed away in the United States, where she lived in political exile for more than three decades.

Parsipur published her first novel, The Dog and the Long Winter, in 1974, becoming (in her own words) the second woman in Iranian history to publish a novel, after Simin Daneshvar. Two later novels, Touba and the Meaning of Night (1989) and Women Without Men (1989), secured her standing in the firmament of Persian letters.

She wrote part of Touba and the Meaning of Night, about a woman’s search for autonomy in a patriarchal world, in prison. She told the Los Angeles Times she had finished half the manuscript there before guards confiscated it. They did return it, only a year later, but not before destroying two pages about the death of a girl.