Wolfson History Prize shortlist 2020 announced; book on Indian cricket makes the cut

The shortlist for the Wolfson History Prize has been announced for this year. Considered one of the most celebrated non-fiction writing prizes in the UK, the list includes six titles covering a wide range of topics, from the history of West Africa to non-British history. It also features a book on the history of the first all-Indian cricket team, told for the first time.

The list consist of: The Boundless Sea: A Human History of the Oceans by David Abulafia, A History of the Bible: The Book and Its Faiths by John Barton, A Fistful of Shells: West Africa from the Rise of the Slave Trade to the Age of Revolution by Toby Green, Cricket Country: An Indian Odyssey in the Age of Empire by Prashant Kidambi, The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper by Hallie Rubenhold and Chaucer: A European Life by Marion Turner

“This year’s shortlist has a decidedly global theme. The list is a demonstration of the range and quality of history writing in the UK today, both within and without academia. These are books that engross, challenge and delight – and which draw the readers into worlds as diverse as Indian cricket, Victorian London and the kingdoms of West Africa. I am very grateful to my fellow judges for their time and wisdom, and it is with great enthusiasm that we announce the shortlist for 2020,” David Cannadine, Chair of the judges and President of the British Academy said.

The winner will be announced on Monday June 15, 2020 via a virtual ceremony.

