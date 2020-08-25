William Shakespeare was bisexual, suggests new research

There is little known about Shakespeare giving rise to multiple theories over the years. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

William Shakespeare’s identity has been forever mired in conjectures, and now new research has claimed that the playwright was bisexual. According to a report in The Independent, a set of fresh evidence which is about to be published in a book later suggests that during his 34-year long marriage to Anne Hathaway, the poet is believed to have had relationships with both men and women.

The report also cites an article in The Telegraph which further mentions that Professor Sir Stanley Wells and Dr Paul Edmondson had re-gathered Shakespeare’s 154 sonnets in the chronology they were written. They surmised that that frequently referred to “Fair Youth” and “Dark Lady” in probability referred to more people than what was assumed so far.

“The language of sexuality in some of the sonnets, which are definitely addressed to a male subject, leaves us in no doubt that Shakespeare was bisexual. It’s become fashionable since the mid-1980s to think of Shakespeare as gay. But he was married and had children. Some of these sonnets are addressed to a female and others to a male. To reclaim the term bisexual seems to be quite an original thing to be doing,” Dr Edmonsdson was quoted as saying.

“When a poet whose name is William writes poems of anguished and unabashed sexual frankness which pun on the word ‘will’ – 13 times in [Sonnet] No 135… It is not unreasonable to conclude that he may be writing from the depths of his own experience,” Professor Wells further added.

There is little known about Shakespeare giving rise to multiple theories over the years.

