The dark side of the H-1B dream: How Indian tech workers get trapped in America’s broken visa system

Who deserves a place in the “land of the free”, a shot at living out the “American Dream” — to make it in life regardless of your background, as long as you put in the work? Versions of this question have been raised since the uniquely consequential election in November 2024.

The dominant political ideology today argues that to immigrate to the United States, only the best and the brightest should be considered. During Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Mexicans were seen as a monolith representing low-skill labour and thus disqualified from a chance at this privilege. In 2026, the clamour from Trump supporters has grown to target the supposed crème de la crème — white-collar workers on H-1B visas for “specialty occupations.”

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Foreign workers are seen as undercutting American ones by accepting lower pay and poorer work conditions. Or, they are viewed with suspicion simply based on a racist worldview.

And yet, this category of workers (often Indians associated with science and technology) found powerful defenders in US tech companies, politicians and others who described them as meritorious workers filling a supply gap. Wild Wild East by former H-1B worker-turned-journalist Tanul Thakur challenges these perceptions and more, beginning to end — from how Indian tech workers reach the US to what life really looks like for many of them.