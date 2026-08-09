Why ex-HCL CEO Vineet Nayar feels the real AI risk isn’t smarter machines

Vineet Nayar, former CEO of HCL Technologies, has spent four decades in tech and a decade working with rural schoolchildren in India, and in his new book, Humans First, Machines Second, he argues the two experiences taught him that people do not achieve extraordinary things by knowing more, but by believing more. In this interview, Nayar explains why he is less worried about AI outpacing human intelligence than about humans quietly lowering their own expectations of themselves as machines take over more tasks, and why restoring belief, especially in the young, matters more than investing in technology alone.

By placing ‘humans’ before ‘machines’ in the title, what do you want to say about the relationship between people and AI?

Most people think I wrote a book about AI. I didn’t. I wrote a book about people. As machines become more capable, I am asking if human beings will still believe they are capable of extraordinary things? That question stayed with me for years and eventually became the reason I wrote this book. Every conversation I heard was about investing in AI. Almost no conversation was about investing in people. Yet, my four decades in the tech industry has taught me something simple. Technology creates opportunities, but people create breakthroughs.