Indian-origin translator Padma Viswanathan makes International Booker Prize 2026 longlist

Padma Viswanathan, the Canadian-American writer and translator of Indian heritage, is recognised for her English translation of Ana Paula Maia's On Earth As It Is Beneath, an "unflinching" novel set on land scarred by slavery and colonialism

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
5 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 09:06 PM IST
Padma Viswanathan makes International Booker Prize 2026 longlist. (Source: The Booker Prize)Padma Viswanathan makes International Booker Prize 2026 longlist. (Source: The Booker Prize)
Make us preferred source on Google

Padma Viswanathan, the Canadian-American writer and translator of Indian origin, has been longlisted for the prestigious International Booker Prize 2026 for her English translation of Brazilian author Ana Paula Maia’s novel On Earth As It Is Beneath.

The 13-strong longlist, announced on Tuesday from 128 submissions, features books translated from 11 languages, with Viswanathan among the translators vying for the £50,000 (approximately Rs 61 lakh) prize, which is divided equally between author and translator.

Viswanathan, whose family roots trace back to India, is the author of three novels, including the internationally bestselling The Toss of a Lemon (2008). Her work has been shortlisted for the PEN Center USA Fiction Prize and Canada’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.

A novel of ‘brutality and moral decay’

On Earth As It Is Beneath, published by Edinburgh-based Charco Press on 12 August 2025, is set in a remote penal colony built on land where enslaved people were once tortured and murdered. The novel unfolds in a landscape where punishment has replaced justice and cruelty has become the norm. As the colony nears its end, the warden introduces a ritualised full-moon hunt, releasing prisoners into the forest for sport.

The International Booker Prize 2026 judging panel described the work as “a stark, unsettling exploration of power, violence, destruction and institutional corruption that will linger with readers long after the final page.”

“Set in a remote penal colony built on land scarred by slavery and colonialism, this vivid and haunting novel unfolds in a landscape where punishment has replaced justice and cruelty has become the norm,” the judges said. “Through spare yet masterful prose, Ana Paula Maia renders a closed world thick with dread, brutality and moral decay.”

Building bridges to Brazilian literature

Her translation of São Bernardo by Brazilian literary giant Graciliano Ramos was published by New York Review Books in 2020. The Los Angeles Review of Books praised her for making “a precious contribution to the body of English-language literature, adding to it the vibrant voice of one [of] the most important figures of 20th-century Brazilian letters.”

Story continues below this ad

She is also co-editing, with renowned translator Daniel Hahn, the forthcoming Penguin Book of Brazilian Short Stories.

A literary career spanning continents

Viswanathan’s own writing has deep connections to India. Her debut novel The Toss of a Lemon, inspired by her family history, follows three generations of a Brahmin family through sixty years of social and political change in South India. The book became a national bestseller in India.

Her second novel, The Ever After of Ashwin Rao, was a finalist for the Giller Prize, while her most recent work, The Charterhouse of Padma (2024), explores the lives of two South Asian professors. Her memoir, Like Every Form of Love, was published in 2023.

Beyond her writing, Viswanathan is professor of creative writing at the University of Arkansas and founding director of the Arkansas International Writer-at-Risk Residency Programme, which supports writers fleeing persecution. She divides her time between Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Montreal.

Story continues below this ad

The International Booker Prize is unique in recognising the vital role of translators, with the £50,000 prize money divided equally between the winning author and translator. Each shortlisted title receives £5,000, also shared equally.

The shortlist of six books will be announced on 31 March, with the winner revealed at a ceremony at Tate Modern in London on 19 May. The 2026 prize is supported by Bukhman Philanthropies.

Other notable longlisted titles

The International Booker Prize 2026 longlist © India Hobson for Booker Prize Foundation The International Booker Prize 2026 longlist © India Hobson for Booker Prize Foundation

The longlist features works from 14 nationalities, including Women Without Men by Iranian author Shahrnush Parsipur, translated from Persian by Faridoun Farrokh. Banned in Iran for over three decades, the novel follows five women seeking refuge in a garden against the backdrop of revolution. Parsipur was imprisoned for daring to write about women’s desires.

Also longlisted is Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, translated from Mandarin Chinese by Lin King, which the judges called “an incredible double act: it succeeds as both a delicious romance and an incisive postcolonial novel.”

Story continues below this ad
The 2026 International Booker Prize Longlist
Title Author Translator Original Language
Taiwan Travelogue Yáng Shuāng-zǐ Lin King Mandarin Chinese
The Wax Child Olga Ravn Martin Aitken Danish
Women Without Men Shahrnush Parsipur Faridoun Farrokh Persian
The Witch Marie NDiaye Jordan Stump French
The Duke Matteo Melchiorre Antonella Lettieri Italian
On Earth As It Is Beneath Ana Paula Maia Padma Viswanathan Portuguese
The Director Daniel Kehlmann Ross Benjamin German
She Who Remains Rene Karabash Izidora Angel Bulgarian
Small Comfort Ia Genberg Kira Josefsson Swedish
The Deserters Mathias Énard Charlotte Mandell French
The Remembered Soldier Anjet Daanje David McKay Dutch
We Are Green and Trembling Gabriela Cabezón Cámara Robin Myers Spanish
The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran Shida Bazyar Ruth Martin German

 

Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a key editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads and manages the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections, driving content strategy and execution. Aishwarya's specialty lies in book reviews, literary criticism and cultural commentary. She also pens long-form feature articles where she focuses on the complex interplay of culture, identity, and politics. She is a proud recipient of The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This fellowship required intensive study and research into political campaigns, policy analysis, political strategy, and communications, directly informing the analytical depth of her cultural commentary. As the dedicated author of The Indian Express newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, Aishwarya provides consistent, curated, and trusted insights directly to the readership. She also hosts the podcast series Casually Obsessed. Her established role and her commitment to examining complex societal themes through a nuanced lens ensure her content is a reliable source of high-quality literary and cultural journalism. Her extensive background across eight years also includes previous roles at Hindustan Times, where she provided dedicated coverage of politics, books, theatre, broader culture, and the Punjabi diaspora. Write to her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
fail
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Advertisement
Must Read
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments