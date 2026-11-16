Where to start with M John Harrison: A five-book reading guide

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For most of his career, M. John Harrison was the writer other writers recommended. Few literary readers discovered him, because his books sat in the science fiction (SF) section. Now The End of Everything has won the Booker Prize, bringing both him and the genre into the spotlight. Harrison has written space opera, occult fiction, a climbing novel, an anti-memoir and now a Booker-winning fable about a broken England.
Just 208 pages long, this is the book that won Harrison the Booker. It is also the best place to start, because it’s where Harrison is at his most welcoming. Phillip Tennent scavenges the Kent tideline in an England where the government barely functions, the sea is full of new creatures and, in one of the book’s best jokes, Europe has been “mislaid”. It is fascinating to watch how calmly everyone treats the absurd, and Harrison’s deadpan tone will have you reaching for more of his books.
In a sea of novels about men and women who conquer lofty peaks and discover themselves along the way, Harrison’s novel stands apart: it is about a failed climber who also fails to find himself. The novel, which won the Boardman Tasker Prize, follows a group of climbers through rain-soaked quarries and back-street pubs. A caveat: this is not a speculative book. It is firmly realist, but a close reading reveals the seeds of the fantastical The End of Everything.
On a hot May night, three Cambridge students take part in a ritual led by a self-styled magician. It gives them a glimpse of another realm, and the visions that follow haunt them for years. It is a story about characters who ache for something more real than everyday life but cannot escape the life they have. The book asks whether that ache is a gift or a sickness.
Winner of the James Tiptree Jr. Award, this book is a must-read. Two words: space opera. Need one say more? Light stretches the longing for a world beyond this one across the galaxy. It follows three characters—a physicist in 1990s London, a woman wired into a warship, and a burnt-out adventurer in a virtual-reality tank—who are drawn towards the Kefahuchi Tract, a region of space where the laws of physics break down. The invented slang is most interesting. Nova Swing and Empty Space complete the Kefahuchi Tract trilogy, with the former winning the prestigious Arthur C. Clarke Award.
This “anti-memoir” draws on memories, observations, jokes, and writing thoughts from Harrison’s notebooks. It reveals the obsessions– escape, failure, and the fantasy that real life is happening somewhere else–that drive his writing. Instead of telling his life story, Harrison keeps asking whether a stable “M. John Harrison” even exists to write about. His decade as a rock climber, the years behind Climbers, keeps returning as a kind of lost paradise.