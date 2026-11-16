Where to start with M John Harrison: A five-book reading guide

For most of his career, M. John Harrison was the writer other writers recommended. Few literary readers discovered him, because his books sat in the science fiction (SF) section. Now The End of Everything has won the Booker Prize, bringing both him and the genre into the spotlight. Harrison has written space opera, occult fiction, a climbing novel, an anti-memoir and now a Booker-winning fable about a broken England.

The End of Everything (2026)

Just 208 pages long, this is the book that won Harrison the Booker. It is also the best place to start, because it’s where Harrison is at his most welcoming. Phillip Tennent scavenges the Kent tideline in an England where the government barely functions, the sea is full of new creatures and, in one of the book’s best jokes, Europe has been “mislaid”. It is fascinating to watch how calmly everyone treats the absurd, and Harrison’s deadpan tone will have you reaching for more of his books.