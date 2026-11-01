A Hindu-Muslim friendship amid the 1946 riots: A graphic novel’s lost dream

The graphic novel When We are Strangers begins with the 1946 Calcutta riots, with an unusual friendship and with an act of love — stealing back from the colonial rulers what they had openly stolen.

The book foregrounds Mahatma Gandhi and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, popularly Bacha Khan among the Pathans, whom he organised to lead the Khudai Khidmatgar movement, and their beliefs, such as a “living faith in God” and non-violence. But it is the younger Sita and Mahmud, respectively a Gandhi follower and a student at Khan’s Azad School, who take the story forward.

Largely in monotone, the novel has a kind of simplicity that may not be striking to those who grew up with more crowded works in Manga, or the Marvel and DC comics. But it successfully contrasts Gandhi’s small build with Khan’s stature — a visual encapsulation of their unique bond. The red shirts of the Khudai Khitmatgars, meanwhile, embody a spirit that can shake empires.