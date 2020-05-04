What is the countdown on Stephenie Meyer’s website about?

In the film adaptations, Robert Pattinson portrayed the role of Edward Cullen, while Kristen Stewart was Bella Swan. The role of the shape-shifting werewolf Jacob Black was essayed by Taylor Lautner. (File photo) In the film adaptations, Robert Pattinson portrayed the role of Edward Cullen, while Kristen Stewart was Bella Swan. The role of the shape-shifting werewolf Jacob Black was essayed by Taylor Lautner. (File photo)

If you go to Stephenie Meyer’s website right now, you will see a mysterious countdown. The celebrated author, who wrote the Twilight saga books — that then went on to become successful films — and spun the love story of a vampire, a werewolf and a human, has made fans extremely excited. There is a sea of speculations of what this countdown could mean, with some people suggesting it could lead to the release, or at least the unveiling of the release date of Midnight Sun, a previously-shelved book in the Twilight universe. But, nothing has been disclosed and there is no other activity besides the ticking of the said clock on her website.

Midnight Sun is believed to be narrated by Edward Cullen — the love interest of Bella Swan, and told from his perspective. While fans have been aware of Bella’s feelings for Edward, Midnight Sun is likely to give a voice to the thoughts of the beloved vampire.

In the film adaptations, Robert Pattinson portrayed the role of Edward Cullen, while Kristen Stewart was Bella Swan. The role of the shape-shifting werewolf Jacob Black — the third angle in the love triangle — was essayed by Taylor Lautner.

It is believed that a draft of the Midnight Sun was first leaked in 2008, after which the author halted the project. It continues to be in limbo till date.

The Twilight saga film adaptations have concluded. Fans have to now wait patiently for the countdown to end in a few hours, to find out what the big reveal is.

