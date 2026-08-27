Book Bytes: ‘Shocking’ book on Putin, Rachel Cusk’s autofiction and more

(From left to right) Daron Acemoglu's What Happened to Liberal Democracy?, investigative journalists Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin's The Tsar in Propria Persona and Life of M author Rachel Cusk.

Welcome to Book Bytes, a weekly roundup of what is happening in the world of literature, ideas, and festivals.

This week: Two exiled Russian journalists win a major French prize for their explosive exposé of the Russian president Vladimir Putin; a Nobel-winning economist diagnoses the crisis of liberal democracy, and offers a way out; a searing Partition classic, written as Delhi burned in 1947, arrives in English; a new novel ignites debate over the ethics of autofiction, and the Ved Mehta International Prize.

‘Fascinating and shocking’: Putin exposé wins French prize

Investigative journalist Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin’s The Tsar in Propria Persona: How Vladimir Putin Deceived Us All. Investigative journalist Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin’s The Tsar in Propria Persona: How Vladimir Putin Deceived Us All.

Two Russian investigative journalists, exiled to the US and fearing for their lives, have just won a major French prize for a book that dismantles Vladimir Putin’s carefully crafted image. The Tsar in Propria Persona: How Vladimir Putin Deceived Us All challenges the Russian president’s projection as a defender of traditional values against Western decadence. Authors Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin—editor-in-chief of Proekt and his deputy—fled their homeland after their reporting drew dangerous attention. The prize, awarded by EBRA, France’s largest regional newspaper group, called the work “fascinating and shocking.”