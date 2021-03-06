First-ever virtual New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 is here; know how such fairs work

The first-ever virtual book fair New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) goes live from today March 6-March 9, 2021. The much-awaited 29th edition of the fair is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in association with the International Trade Organization of India (IPPO). Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this year, the fair will be completely virtual and free for all. The theme of the book fair this year will be National Education Policy 2020.

Over 160 publishers and exhibitors across 15 countries, including the UK, the US, the UAE, China, France, Iran, Nepal, Spain, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Italy will be participating in the Foreign Publishers’ Hall at the fair according to NBT.

So, all geared up for your first virtual book fair? Know how to access the virtual book fair.

Book lovers can attend the book fair virtually on the official website of NBT at nbtindia.gov.in/ndwbf21.

After login in using your name and email ID or through Facebook or Google, you can browse through the series of titles depending on which hall you choose depending on your preference. The listed halls are Hall 1 – Foreign Publishers, Hall 2 – English Language Publishers, Hall 3- Indian Language Publishers, Hall 4 – Childrens’ Publishers and Hall 5 – Featured Hall.

Visitors can then take a tour of the hall and visit the stall of their choice listed by a number or move forward.

The visitors can then purchase the book at the virtual store by adding the titles to the e-cart and it will get delivered at their doorsteps after successful payment within a few stipulated days.

Book(s) forbidden by the law in India shall not be exhibited or sold, said NBT.

The theme and significant changes made in the education policy will also be highlighted during the virtual four-day book fair.

The visitors will too get a chance to participate in discussions on education and pedagogy wherein they can also have conversations with authors and scholars.

Apart from these, book release functions and cultural programmes will also be held.

