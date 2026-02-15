What does lasting love actually require? A reading list for realists

Beyond the roses and reservations, what actually makes a relationship endure? As another Valentine’s Day concludes, we examine why "chemistry" is rarely enough.

6 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 07:12 PM IST
Couple sitting close together on a wooden dock at sunset overlooking a calm lake, surrounded by symbolic elements of love and emotional connection such as hearts, candles, roses, a gift box, coffee cup, puzzle piece, lock, and a brain-heart infinity icon, in warm, romantic tones with ample empty space for text.Love that lasts is built in the quiet work of understanding—translating needs, holding space for each other’s fears, and turning conflict into connection. (Express Photo/AI)
(Written by Mihika Roy)

Another Valentine’s Day has gone by, wrapped in roses, restaurant reservations, and the “pressure to perform love well”. We are asked to celebrate chemistry. Compatibility. The magic of having (hopefully) found “the one.”

But long after the flowers fade and the photos are archived, most couples find themselves facing something less dramatic, and far less cinematic.

Misunderstandings.
Silences.
Arguments.
Patterns.

Simply because, love, by itself, is rarely enough.

In my work as a coach, and in observing my own relationships over the years, I have come to see something interesting: lasting partnerships are not built on intensity, but on understanding one another.

And two frameworks have radically changed how many couples understand each other.

Love languages.
Attachment styles.

When love is present, but still missed

A young Indian couple—a man in a maroon shirt and a woman in a red and gold silk saree—sharing a moment of connection on a sofa. The couple in love are smiling at a glowing book titled "The Language of Us," which emits soft, magical hearts. The background features warm festive lighting, while the foreground includes traditional tea cups, chocolates, and tulips, symbolizing the intersection of cultural heritage and modern relationship psychology. While Valentine’s Day focuses on romance, experts argue that long-term resilience depends on “translating” a partner’s love language and attachment style. (Express Photo/AP)

In The Five Love Languages, Gary Chapman introduced a rather simple but hugely powerful idea: people express and receive love differently. Words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time, physical touch, and gifts are not interchangeable currencies. They are distinct emotional dialects that we need to strive to understand, so we can use them as starting points.

What often goes wrong in relationships is a mismatch in the delivery of these, leading to misplaced expectations and unmet needs that spiral into much worse consequences later.

One partner works tirelessly to provide stability and support, believing that practical care speaks volumes. The other longs for verbal reassurance and begins to feel unseen. Both are loving. Both are trying. Yet both may feel unappreciated.

When love languages are misunderstood, partners can begin to interpret difference as deficiency.

The real shift happens when we realize this is much less about effort than about translation!

Also Read | In Wuthering Heights, is Heathcliff an orphaned Indian prince?

The deeper layer beneath expression

If love languages explain how we express affection, attachment styles help explain why we react the way we do when connection feels uncertain.

In Attached, Amir Levine and Rachel Heller outline three primary attachment patterns: secure, anxious, and avoidant. These patterns are not labels to box ourselves into but instead are maps that reveal how we learned to seek safety in relationships.

An anxiously attached partner may crave reassurance when distance appears. An avoidantly attached partner may withdraw when overwhelmed. A securely attached partner tends to navigate closeness and independence with greater ease.

None of these styles are moral verdicts, they are just adaptations.

And yet, without understanding them, couples often personalize what is patterned behavior. Withdrawal = rejection. Clinginess = control. Silence = indifference.

What attachment theory reveals is that beneath conflict is usually a longing for safety.

What makes partnerships endure

In Hold Me Tight, Dr Sue Johnson reframes relationship conflict not as a breakdown of compatibility, but as a protest against disconnection. We argue not because we do not care, but because we do.

The couples who endure are not those who avoid conflict. They are those who learn to recognise what is really happening beneath it.

They begin to ask different questions.

Not, “Why are you like this?”
But, “What are you needing right now?”

Not, “Why don’t you love me the way I love you?”
But, “How do you feel most loved?”

Understanding love languages prevents love from going unnoticed.
Understanding attachment styles prevents love from feeling unsafe.

Together, they form something deeper than romance. Resilience.

The honest truth about love

Love matures when it becomes less about being understood and more about understanding.

This does not mean abandoning your needs. It means becoming aware of them. It means learning your own patterns before diagnosing your partner’s. It means recognising when an argument is actually a request for reassurance.

Valentine’s Day often celebrates feeling in love. But lasting partnership is built on something steadier.

Understanding.
Self-awareness.
The willingness to translate and to be translated.

Romance begins a relationship. Insight and nurturing sustains it.

Also Listen | AI Valentine vs Human Valentine: Who Wins? K-Dramas, ofc

Questions to live with this Valentine’s Day

How do I most naturally express love, and is that how my partner receives it?

When I feel hurt or reactive, what fear might be sitting underneath that reaction?

Do I withdraw, pursue, or stay steady when connection feels threatened?

Have I clearly communicated what makes me feel safe and valued?

Am I expecting my partner to read my emotional language without teaching it to them?

These are not questions to answer once and move on from. They are questions to return to in moments of tension and tenderness alike.

Because understanding is an ongoing act of love.

Also Read | When the God of love was struck by his own arrow: The story of Cupid and Psyche

What love actually asks of us

If there is one thing I have learned, it is this: relationships last because two people are willing to understand them and put in the work to do so.

The most enduring partnerships aren’t perfect, they’re just conscious.

They choose growth over ego.
Repair over pride.
Curiosity over certainty.

That is what turns attraction into attachment.
And attachment into partnership.

Footnote to the soul: Love is not proven in grand gestures. It is proven in the behind-the-scenes work of learning another person’s inner world – and allowing them to learn yours.

(The writer is a US-based ICF-certified life coach and founder of The Miracle Trail, where she helps women who feel stuck, burnt out or directionless find more clarity, alignment, and purpose. She can be reached at mihika@themiracletrail.com.)

 

