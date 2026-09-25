US National Book Awards 2026: Five longlisted titles to read now

The Disappearers by Marlon James, The Midnight Special by Colin Asher, Tree of Knowledge by Victoria Chang, and To the East of the East by Ping Lu. (Source: amazon.in/canva)

The United States’ National Book Foundation has announced its 2026 longlists for fiction, non-fiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature.

Winners will be honoured in New York on November 18, at a ceremony where The Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie will receive the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters, one of American publishing’s top lifetime honours. His memoir Knife, about the 2022 attack that blinded him in one eye, was also a finalist in 2024. It has since been adapted into a documentary.

Here are five titles to add to your reading list, one from each category.

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The Disappearers by Marlon James

The Booker-winning author of A Brief History of Seven Killings (2014) takes us to 1988, where eight men are rehearsing Jamaica’s first gay play. Seeing this as a provocation, a homophobic mob descends on them, killing one of them. Years later, a survivor sets out to find what became of the rest of them in the aftermath of the attack. Each one of them has tried to come to terms with the rage, hatred, grief and fear the attack evoked differently. Some are trying their best to forget what happened; others are gunning for vengeance. In an interview, James said the novel “is based on a violent incident that was rumoured to have happened but was never proven.” One of this year’s most critically acclaimed works of fiction, The Disappearers (Penguin Random House) also made the 2026 Booker Prize shortlist.