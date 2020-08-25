Urdu poet Ashok Sahil dies at 64

He was cremated at Shukartal last evening, where his friends and family offered condolences. (Ashol Sahil/Facebook

Urdu poet Ashok Sahil passed away at a Meerut hospital on Monday after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 64.

Sahil had been suffering from kidney ailments for some years and was admitted to the hospital when his condition worsened on Monday morning.

“During the treatment he passed away at the hospital,” his son-in-law Tarun Joshi told PTI.

He was cremated at Shukartal last evening, where his friends and family offered condolences, Joshi added.

ALSO READ | ‘Inspired an entire generation through his work’: Fellow poets and artistes remember Rahat Indori

Sahil is survived by three daughters.

After the death of his wife, Shobha Bhagat, three years ago due to cancer, the poet’s health had started failing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.