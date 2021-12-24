Understanding Eden: Anant Goenka in conversation with Devdutt Pattanaik

In this exclusive conversation with The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka, author Devdutt Pattanaik speaks about his latest book ‘Eden: An Indian Retelling of Jewish, Christian and Islamic Lore’.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is an important event in the Christian world. A saviour is born. Today, we need to ask ourselves what are you being saved from? And who is this saviour?” says Pattanaik.

According to Anant the book mentions various stories and the differences and similarities between the three religions in the interpretation of each story.