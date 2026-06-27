How Umar Khalid’s new book rewrites the history of Adivasi politics and agency

Writing a history of Adivasi communities is an incredibly challenging methodological task. It requires a creative use of sources to piece together fragmented histories, combined with a sophisticated ethnographic imagination and ecological knowledge. But more challengingly, it requires unusual self-awareness and originality to push against deeply entrenched assumptions that have defined the field. Often, Adivasi historiographies deny that Adivasis have a history, reducing them instead to timeless custom. They deny Adivasis a sense of their own agency and ability to make and remake their world. They ignore the fact that what we think of as Adivasi customs and institutions were themselves shaped through interaction with wider political structures. They often fail to capture the internal politics of Adivasi communities and the ways in which this politics is either co-opted by, or becomes a source of resistance to, the outside world. Above all, they treat Adivasis as so exceptional and different as to make them exotic.

Umar Khalid’s Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and Politics of Power is, therefore, a rare achievement, a history written without a trace of condescension or exoticisation. It offers a richly textured and astute history of the Ho community in the Singhbhum region. It begins by showing how the region itself was politically produced through the administrative reorganisation carried out by the British. Khalid demonstrates with great sophistication how Adivasi structures of rule, centred around customary village organisation and the authority of the Munda (village head) and Manki (head of a conglomeration of villages), interacted with British power to produce a distinct modality of rule.