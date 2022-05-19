scorecardresearch
Ukraine President Zelenskiy’s life story told in new comic book

A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross.

By: Reuters | New York |
May 19, 2022 9:54:37 am
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy comic bookHandout image of a comic book cover about Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (TidalWave Productions/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy‘s life story – from comedian to war-time leader – has been given the graphic novel treatment in TidalWave Comics’ latest biography, “Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

The 22-page glossy, released on Wednesday, tells the story of how Zelenskiy, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He had no political experience when he took office as the country’s sixth president.

ALSO READ |‘Steal his look not his country’: Netizens praise Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signature style

“Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research,” said writer Michael Frizell.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy comic book Handout image of a comic book page about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (TidalWave Productions/Handout via REUTERS)

The artist, Pablo Martinena, has also drawn biographies on David Beckham, Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump.

“This book means a lot to me because of my Ukrainian heritage,” U.S.-based publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement.

ALSO READ |Zelenskyy’s fleece jacket sold for over $100,000 at Ukraine fundraiser

“Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time.”

