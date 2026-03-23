Uketsu’s Strange Buildings is a basic espresso shot of suspense in a world of elaborate crime-fiction lattes

A strange room that disappeared after being seen once. A water mill standing in the middle of nowhere, hiding a secret chamber and an altar. A child locked in a closet and almost starved to death. A house with a corridor that leads nowhere. A cult that worships a woman with one arm and one leg.

These are just some of the ingredients of Strange Buildings, the latest bestseller from Japanese author Uketsu. A mysterious figure himself, Uketsu is rarely seen without a mask, and very few people know his real name or appearance. His books revolve around maps, floor plans, and sketches that seem ordinary at first glance—until closer inspection reveals something deeply strange, often sinister.

Eleven houses, eleven floor plans… with something in common

Strange Buildings follows Strange Pictures and Strange Houses, and in many ways picks up where the latter left off. For those unfamiliar, Strange Houses explored the mysteries behind oddly designed homes. This new book expands that idea on a larger scale.

The narrator explains that after publishing Strange Houses, many people approached him with examples of bizarre architectural layouts. Strange Buildings examines eleven such structures.

At first, the floor plans seem unrelated, each tied to different people and places. But as the narrative unfolds, subtle connections begin to emerge. Characters linked to one building reappear in another, and even before the narrator’s architectural sleuth friend Kurihara pieces everything together, it becomes clear that these buildings share more than just bricks, mortar, and peculiar designs.

Direct, diagrammatic, and without literary digression

Like Uketsu’s earlier works, Strange Buildings is entirely plot-driven. The book is filled with diagrams and sketches, and those expecting richly developed characters or commentary on social and economic conditions may be disappointed.

Dialogue is sparse and functional, often presented in a screenplay-like format, stripped of emotional cues or tonal nuance.

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For instance, when the narrator investigates a house rumored to contain a hidden room, the exchange is notably understated:

Author: “This closet and the hidden room are right next to each other.”

Iruma: “Yeah, I guess they are. Could there be some kind of secret doorway or lever in the closet?”

Author: “I can’t say for sure, but we should check it out.”

In narrative terms, Uketsu’s style resembles an espresso shot—sharp, concentrated, and direct—contrasting with the more elaborate lattes and cappuccinos typical of crime fiction. Everything—characters, events, even atmosphere—serves the plot.

This approach may frustrate literary purists, but the intricate storyline compensates. Some elements may feel debatable (for instance, whether the central placement of a house truly makes it key to solving the mystery), but if you’re looking for twists, turns, and shocks, Strange Buildings delivers in abundance.

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Read between the lines—or maps—and you might solve it yourself (Hail Honkaku!)

Uketsu employs a style of Japanese mystery fiction that emphasizes “fair play.” (Uketsu) Uketsu employs a style of Japanese mystery fiction that emphasizes “fair play.” (Uketsu)

As in his previous works, Uketsu employs the principles of Honkaku, a style of Japanese mystery fiction that emphasizes “fair play.” Readers are given the same clues as the detective, allowing them to solve the mystery alongside the narrative.

This makes for engaging reading, especially for armchair detectives who enjoy analyzing clues and diagrams. We occasionally found ourselves arriving at conclusions just before the narrator—but more often, it was a case of realizing we had missed something and flipping back through the pages.

The denouement is particularly striking. While Kurihara’s reasoning may not convince everyone, the conclusion leaves a strong impression—very much in keeping with the “espresso shot” analogy.

Shock and awe storytelling

Like Uketsu’s other works, Strange Buildings has a stripped-down, almost clinical feel. There are no lyrical passages, witty exchanges, or action-heavy sequences. The combination of maps, interviews, and explanations lends the book a somewhat report-like quality.

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Yet fans of twist-heavy fiction will find themselves racing through its roughly 370 pages (many of which are diagrams, so don’t be intimidated by the length).

Readers seeking literary depth over shock value may want to skip this one. But for those who enjoy suspense packed with sudden revelations and eerie undertones, Strange Buildings is a compelling read.

We finished it in a day and a half—and could easily have done so in one sitting, chores permitting. One thing is certain: you will never look at a floor plan the same way again.

(Incidentally, Uketsu seems far from slowing down. Work is already underway on his next book, Strange Maps, expected later this year.)

Strange Buildings by Uketsu

Pushkin Vertigo

384 pp

Rs 599