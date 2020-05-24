Two poets write about the season of disquiet

(Illustration by Suvajit Dey) (Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

The World Takes a Breath

The world takes a breath

noisily —

recycling anodyne

text messages

about the wisdom

of looking within,

photographs of mute anguish

to give us our daily fix

of indignation,

a wild pandemic

of pieties.

Who’d have thought

an empty hour

was so much labour?

We walk the day most times

on steel girders

of habit

knowing that as long as there are lists

the world is safe,

and meaning won’t save us

(never has),

but rhythms will.

And only sometimes

does all the fumbling

and twitching

swivel

into

immaculate choreography

and the sky falls away

like blue laughter

and suddenly we’re cycling,

hands free, hands free,

on air.

Arundhathi Subramaniam is an award-winning author and poet

Spare Us

Daud Haider

ImprisonmentI know, like a familiar nightmare

by heart,

I have peeled months and sieved seasons in jails.

Here I am hunched again among scourges of loneliness

Bruised by a two-headed hydra — terror and an invisible

virus.

Despairing and dead,

Hungry and ailing,

Men in perpetual winter haunt pyres and graves across

centuries

as gigantic griefs every waking hour

Their phantom screams pound my listless ears.

Spare us, O goddess of dark nights, spare us your blood-

ied, frightening grimace.

Daud Haider is a Bangladeshi poet in exile in Berlin. The poem has been translated from Bengali by SwatiGhosh

