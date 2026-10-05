Two books to read: A family shaped by Partition, a girl who disappeared

Welcome to Quick Verdict, a fortnightly column where every book gets a hit or miss.

This week: How Ranbir Sidhu’s No One Gets Out Of Here Alive uses his parents’ deaths to ask who they might have been without Partition, and how Arefa Tehsin’s The Fourth Girl turns a decades-old disappearance into a feminist mystery spanning India and Sri Lanka.

Ranbir Sidhu’s No One Gets Out Of Here Alive

Verdict: HIT

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Ranbir Sidhu’s No One Gets Out Of Here Alive is a Partition memoir that discusses the death and grief that followed it. The book opens with the death of Sidhu’s father, and then goes back in time to nine months earlier, when his mother died. In their deaths, he looks back at their lives and tries to understand who they were beyond being his parents, and who they might have been had Partition not happened.