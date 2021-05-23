Twinkle Khanna shares book recommendations ‘for a brief respite’. Check them out

With the reinforcing of the lockdown, there is more time to read. In case you are looking for options, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna is here to help. In her recent Instagram post, she shared book recommendations which were all short stories. They are: Get in Trouble by Kelly Link, Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami, and Exhalation by Ted Chiang.

Get in Trouble was published in 2015 and is a collection of short stories. In it, author Kelly Link includes nine short stories replete with themes of magic, fantasy, and horror.

Men Without Women by Murakami was published in 2015 and center on men dealing with the loss of a woman in their lives, either to someone else or death.

Khanna has been a self-proclaimed fan of science fiction and this recommendation falls straight in line. In Exhalation, American writer Ted Chiang weaves a science fiction short story around the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

Khanna’s Instagram is filled with book recommendations. Here are some of them.

