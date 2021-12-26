Twinkle Khanna picks her stars: A reading list compiled by the author

Bored at home this winter and want to stay in bed all day? Twinkle Khanna, actor-turned-author, has curated the perfect list of books for you to read. She shared the recommendations as part of a fun Instagram reel on her platform Tweak India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia)

Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything by Joshua Foer (2011)

For the multitasker who can’t sit still for a moment.

This non-fiction novel debuted at number 3 on the New York Times best seller list. The Boston Globe described the book as, “funny, curious, erudite, and full of useful details about ancient techniques of training memory.” Foer talks about his own experience in enhancing his memory as he prepared to participate in the US Memory Championship.

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman (2017)

For the reader who’s addicted to watching reels on Instagram.

This book is the debut novel of Gail Honeyman who won the Costa Debut Novel Award for it in 2017. Though the book is a realistic depiction of mental health, it is lightened by humour. It revolves around Eleanor’s character which is engulfed by her social awkwardness and isolation. Her character is so real and human, you can’t help but fall in love with her despite her quirks. She later becomes infatuated with an equally quirky singer and the story goes from there.

Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami (2014)

For the one who can never decide between the movie and the book.

If Haruki Murakami’s dreamy, fantastical novels are too much for you, this collection of short stories is a great place to begin. The book was also included in Barack Obama’s best books list of 2019. “The stories are strung together like a sparkling strand of precious stones, the light refracted from each equally brilliant but the tones varying subtly,” said Lucy Scholes, writing for The Independent.

The case of the Missing Servant by Tarquin Hall (2009)

For the one who mostly reads on the toilet.

A captivating mystery series based in India is a telling tale of the country and how its system work. The story is about Vish Puri, a private investigator who is in search of a servant who goes missing from one of the poshest homes in Delhi.

Less by Andrew Sean Greer (2017)

For the one who gets absorbed into a book and forgets the world.

A humorous rom-com about a middle-aged man who goes to all extents to avoid going for his ex-lover, Freddy’s wedding. The book entails the satirical adventures of Arthur Less as he travels around the world attending literary events. The book won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2018 and was also a New York Times best seller.

Now that you’re spoilt for choice, take your time and pick whatever resonates with you. So grab your cup of coffee and get reading!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!