TS Eliot prize shortlist is out; check out which books made the cut

Shortlist for this year’s TS Eliot prize is out. The list includes: All the Names Given by Raymond Antrobus, A Blood Condition by Kayo Chingonyi, Men Who Feed Pigeons by Selima Hill, Eat or We Both Starve by Victoria Kennefick, The Kids by Hannah Lowe, Ransom by Michael Symmons Roberts, Single Window by Daniel Sluman, C+nto & Othered Poems by Joelle Taylor, A Year in the New Life by Jack Underwood, and Stones by Kevin Young.

The prize is awarded annually to a promising voice in British poetry. This year, the shortlist has been chosen from a staggering 177 poetry collections. They were submitted by Irish and British publishers. The judges this year are poet and playwright Caroline Bird, poet Zaffar Kunial and chaired by poet Glyn Maxwell.

“We are delighted with our shortlist, while lamenting all the fine work we had to set aside. Poetry styles are as disparate as we’ve ever known them, and the wider world as threatened and bewildered as any of us can remember. Out of this we have chosen ten books that sound clear and compelling voices of the moment. Older and younger, wiser and wilder, well-known and lesser-known, these are the ten voices we think should enter the stage and be heard in the spotlight, changing the story,” Maxwell was quoted as saying on their website.

