Bhanu Kapil’s ‘How To Wash A Heart’ wins TS Eliot poetry prize

Bhanu Kapil’s sixth book, How to Wash A Heart, has won the TS Eliot poetry prize 2020, one of Britain’s most renowned literary awards. The book was selected among 10 shortlisted ones which included both newcomers and established writers. The official account of Pavillion Poetry on Twitter made the announcement: “We’re ecstatic to share that How To Wash A Heart by Bhanu Kapil has won the T.S. Eliot Prize 2020!!”

According to a report in The Guardian, it “beat works by poets including JO Morgan and Natalie Diaz to the £25,000 prize”.

Run by the TS Eliot Foundation, this year, the books were shortlisted by three judges — Mona Arshi, Andrew McMillan and Lavinia Greenlaw.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Kapil had shared that the question she wants to ask, goes beyond her book: “what do you do when the link between creativity and survival has been broken?” She had said she wants a literature that is different. “I want a literature that is not made from literature.”

The 53-year-old writer is originally from Punjab settled in the United States for almost two decades now. She used to teach creative writing in Colorado at the Naropa University in Boulder. Other than writing, her artistic talents include performance, installations and improvised works.

Prior to this, Kapil had published other books such as I Go to Some Hollow, Incubation: A Space for Monsters, The vertical interrogation of strangers, among others. Her latest book How To Wash A Heart was published in the UK.

