Donald Trump’s niece’s book sells close to a million copies on first day

In this book, Mary Trump writes that though her father was older it was Donald Trump who held the reins of the family business. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In this book, Mary Trump writes that though her father was older it was Donald Trump who held the reins of the family business. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After the ban on a tell-all book written by Donald Trump’s niece was lifted, the book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has reportedly sold nearly a million copies on the first day itself, The Guardian said in a report. The book was earlier blocked by a New York judge.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s niece to reveal family secrets in ‘salacious’ new book

In the book, Mary Trump writes that though her father was older, it was Donald Trump who held the reins of the family business. Her father passed away in 1981 after fighting a long battle with alcoholism. It is believed that the author has also written about Donald Trump’s alleged role in her father’s demise.

ALSO READ | Tell-all book by Trump’s niece is temporarily blocked by New York judge

After the book was temporarily blocked, one of President’s lawyer, Charles Harder had said, “We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract. Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end.”

Mary’s lawyer, Theodore Boutrous had said, “This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd