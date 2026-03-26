From Troy to Kabul, how women ultimately pay the cost of war

( Written by Anubha Mishra)

War leaves scars that extend far beyond the battlefield. Cities crumble, governments falter, and borders shift—but it is often women who carry the deepest burdens of conflict. Forced to flee their homes, care for children, and preserve family life amidst chaos, displaced women embody both vulnerability and resilience.

Literature, from ancient tragedies to contemporary novels, has long sought to capture these experiences, transforming statistics into deeply human narratives. Across centuries, writers have shown that the story of war is incomplete without the voices of women navigating exile, loss, and survival.

One of the earliest depictions of women’s suffering during conflict appears in the classical Greek tragedy, The Trojan Women (c. 415 BCE). Set after the legendary Trojan War, the play follows Hecuba, Andromache, and Cassandra as they face the deaths of their husbands, the destruction of their city, and the grim reality of enslavement.

Euripides focuses not on the victors’ glory but on the emotional devastation experienced by women left to navigate the aftermath. Their grief, courage, and determination to protect whatever remains of their families resonate profoundly with modern refugee experiences, proving that literature has long recognized the human toll of displacement.

The Aeneid

Similarly, the Roman epic, The Aeneid, (19 BCE) portrays the flight of Trojan survivors seeking a new homeland. While the narrative centres on the hero Aeneas, female characters like Queen Dido reveal the emotional complexity of war and exile.

Dido’s tragic arc—her love, loyalty, and eventual despair—illustrates how conflict disrupts not only physical landscapes but also the inner lives of women. These classical works establish enduring themes: home as a source of identity, displacement as a rupture of both space and memory, and women as witnesses to the human cost of war.

Story continues below this ad

War and Peace

Fast-forwarding to the nineteenth century, War and Peace (1869) examines the Napoleonic Wars’ impact on civilian life. While battles and political strategy dominate the historical backdrop, Tolstoy’s narrative finds its emotional centre in women such as Natasha Rostova and Princess Marya, who experience fear, loss, and disruption in domestic life.

Their stories underscore a critical truth: war’s effects are not confined to battlefields. Women’s lives are reshaped by uncertainty, grief, and the responsibility of sustaining families and social networks amidst chaos.

Also Read | 5 must-read books to understand Iran

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Contemporary literature continues to explore these themes, expanding the focus to modern conflicts and global displacement. Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns (2007) portrays the intertwined lives of Mariam and Laila, two Afghan women navigating decades of war, political instability, and patriarchal oppression. Hosseini depicts refugee camps, forced marriages, and urban displacement, illustrating how women’s lives are constantly negotiated between survival, hope, and social constraints. Yet the novel also celebrates resilience, showing women building solidarity, protecting their children, and asserting agency even in the bleakest circumstances.

Persepolis

Marjane Satrapi’s graphic memoir Persepolis (2000) offers another lens on displacement and its gendered impact. Set during the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Satrapi recounts her childhood experience of political upheaval, the loss of familiar routines, and the eventual exile from her homeland. Through the graphic novel format, Satrapi vividly conveys the psychological dislocation of displacement: the tension between memory and present reality, the struggle to maintain identity, and the experience of being uprooted from home. Women’s perspectives, both personal and communal, are central to the narrative, emphasizing how displacement affects not only geography but also inner life.

Story continues below this ad

Jhumpa Lahiri’s The Lowland

Jhumpa Lahiri’s The Lowland (2013) examines displacement through the lens of political unrest in India and its generational impact on women. The story follows Gauri and her family, tracing the effects of activism, loss, and migration on female characters who navigate the shifting landscapes of home and exile. Lahiri emphasizes the quiet resilience of women who preserve family bonds and cultural continuity while confronting political violence. The novel underscores a universal truth: displacement affects not only the body and environment but also relationships, memory, and identity.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun (2006) provides a vivid portrayal of women during the Nigerian Biafran War. Characters like Olanna and Kainene experience the physical and psychological hardships of conflict, including the loss of home, family separation, and the struggle to survive in refugee camps. Adichie’s narrative highlights women’s roles as caretakers, organizers, and moral anchors amid societal collapse. Through the intimate lens of personal experience, the novel demonstrates the emotional and social dimensions of displacement, emphasizing courage, agency, and adaptability.

The Pearl That Broke Its Shell

Other contemporary works amplify the voices of displaced women in different cultural and political contexts. Nadia Hashimi’s The Pearl That Broke Its Shell (2014) explores Afghan women’s struggles across generations, showing how war, patriarchy, and social upheaval intertwine. Edwidge Danticat’s Breath, Eyes, Memory (1994) portrays Haitian women grappling with displacement, familial trauma, and cultural continuity.

Leila Aboulela’s Minaret (2005) examines Sudanese women navigating life as refugees in London, highlighting the tension between cultural identity and adaptation to new environments. Each of these works, while diverse in setting and style, shares a central concern: portraying the multifaceted experiences of women displaced by war and political unrest.

Story continues below this ad

A woman with a sleeping child in her lap reading a book in a refugee camp with a stove and blankets piled up in a corner. (Generated with AI) A woman with a sleeping child in her lap reading a book in a refugee camp with a stove and blankets piled up in a corner. (Generated with AI)

Across both classical and contemporary literature, a recurring motif emerges: the loss of home. In these narratives, home represents far more than shelter; it embodies belonging, memory, and cultural identity. When war forces women from their homes, the rupture is physical, emotional, and social. Refugee camps, temporary shelters, and urban exile become spaces where women must reconstruct their lives while preserving fragments of family memory, traditions, and cultural heritage. Storytelling itself becomes an act of survival, as women transmit knowledge, values, and identity to the next generation despite upheaval.

At the same time, literature emphasizes women’s resilience and agency. Rather than portraying them solely as passive victims, many narratives highlight how women organize communities, educate children, and sustain hope in adversity. They become moral and emotional anchors, ensuring the continuity of family and culture. These stories challenge the stereotype of refugees as helpless, instead presenting women as active agents who navigate chaos with courage, creativity, and determination.

Literary techniques further convey the fragmented reality of displacement. Flashbacks, nonlinear timelines, and multiple perspectives allow readers to experience the emotional dislocation of women caught between past and present, home and exile. From Euripides’ tragedies to Satrapi’s graphic memoir and Adichie’s war novels, the form of these narratives often mirrors the psychological complexity of displacement: memory and survival coexist, creating layered, poignant portrayals of women’s lives.

Ultimately, literature about women, war, and displacement bridges historical events and human experience. Classical works such as The Trojan Women and The Aeneid provide timeless insights into grief, exile, and resilience, while contemporary works like Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns, Satrapi’s Persepolis, Lahiri’s The Lowland, and Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun illuminate modern struggles with immediacy and authenticity. Together, these works remind readers that war is experienced most profoundly in the lives of civilians, especially women, and that literature is a vital medium for bearing witness to their stories.

Story continues below this ad

In conclusion, whether set in the ruins of Troy, the streets of Napoleonic Russia, the refugee camps of Afghanistan, or the war-torn landscapes of Nigeria, literature portrays women as central figures in the human experience of war. Displacement challenges their identities, tests their resilience, and shapes their relationships, yet it also reveals extraordinary courage and adaptability. By giving voice to these experiences, literature transforms the abstract consequences of war into deeply personal narratives, inspiring empathy and understanding. In a world still marred by conflict, these stories—ancient and modern alike—remind us that the cost of war is measured not only in territory lost but in lives reshaped, cultures preserved, and resilience forged in exile.

(The writer is a research scholar in the Department of English.)