From Nabokov to Maya Angelou: Five writers who turned wanderlust into literature

Writing often reflects the lived experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped authors, but what matters most is that these encounters become the identities they carry. On most days, writers find inspiration in what’s around them, but other times they travel to different places and connect with the location’s energy to better understand and write.

With that in mind, here are some authors you didn’t know loved travelling and took it to a whole new level.

One of the rare women who travelled widely when few could afford it, Stark was deeply shaped by her journeys. She wrote over two dozen personal books about everyday life, culture, and local history. Initially, she made many trips to remote areas in Turkey and the Middle East.

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As a child, she received no formal education; however, she was curious and, after moving with her artist parents, learned languages like French, German, and Italian. She studied history at the University of London and later studied Arabic and Persian at the School of Oriental Studies. After publishing her first major book, The Valley of the Assassins, Stark travelled extensively in the Middle East, Turkey, Greece, and Italy. During World War II, she worked for the British Ministry of Information in Yemen and Cairo.

Freya Stark in 1923. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons) Freya Stark in 1923. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As a woman fluent in Arabic, she easily gained entry to private harems. She also founded a secretive propaganda network, the Brotherhood of Freedom, in Egypt and Iraq. Later, she also extensively travelled to Asia, mainly Afghanistan and Nepal. Despite severe illnesses like dysentery, malaria, and typhoid during her desert expeditions, she went on to live for 100 years (1893-1993). Her later years didn’t stop her from adventuring; in her 80s, she rode horses through the Nepalese Himalayas and even floated down the Euphrates River on a raft.

Her other books include Beyond Euphrates (1951), The Southern Gates of Arabia (1936), Letters from Syria (1942), Alexander’s Path (1958), and The Minaret of Djam (1970). She was made Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1972.

Vladimir Nabokov

We all know Nabokov wrote Lolita, but we often forget the backstory of how this hit novel was actually written. Nabokov wrote this perturbingly convincing novel over five years, from 1948 to 1953, while his wife, Véra, drove him from their home in Ithaca, New York, through Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

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The Russian novelist travelled the Wild West researching a book about a predator’s obsession with a young girl. Nabokov never learned to drive, and Véra is estimated to have driven him 150,000 miles between 1949 and 1959.

Nabokov was also a passionate lepidopterist, and a butterfly genus, Nabokovia, was named after him. Over the years, his travels took him to the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, as well as Utah, Colorado, and Oregon, in search of butterflies. He took notes during his butterfly hunts and wrote them up in his motel rooms for Lolita.

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Jack Kerouac

A pioneering Beat Generation author, Jack Kerouac turned his great American road trip into a spiritual philosophy.

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Between 1947 and 1950, Kerouac covered tens of thousands of miles across North America by hitchhiking, riding Greyhound buses, and speeding along highways in beat-up sedans. This extensive travelling experience inspired his 1957 masterpiece, On the Road.

In July 1947, Kerouac left New York City alone with $50. After taking a bus to Chicago and hitchhiking across Iowa and Nebraska, he reached Denver, where he joined fellow Beat Generation pioneers Neal Cassady and Allen Ginsberg. In 1949, he, along with Cassady and LuAnne Henderson, travelled from Virginia through New Orleans and San Francisco, experiencing post-war America at 100 miles per hour.

In spring 1950, Kerouac and Cassady went south, from Texas to Mexico City. The trip, and its contrast with American commercialism, became the final part of On the Road.

Beyond the great American trip, Kerouac also travelled to Tangier, Morocco, seeking solace and creative renewal.

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After his rise to fame in 1957, Kerouac retreated in 1960 to a remote cabin in Big Sur, California. His struggle with nature, solitude, and alcoholism was recorded during this stay in his novel, Big Sur.

Maya Angelou

Widely known for her autobiography, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Angelou travelled extensively. Angelou saw travel not as an escape, but as a deeply political, artistic, and spiritual pilgrimage.

In her mid-twenties, on a US State Department–sponsored tour, Angelou joined the international touring company for George Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess. Angelou served as a featured dancer and travelled extensively across Europe and North Africa, visiting France, Italy, Yugoslavia, Greece, and Egypt.

This widened her artistic scope, and her observations about the human condition through a global lens deepened, as detailed in her autobiography Singin’ and Swingin’ and Gettin’ Merry Like Christmas, the third book in her seven-volume autobiography series.

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Later, after moving to Cairo, Angelou broke into journalism as an associate editor at The Arab Observer, the premier English-language weekly newspaper in the Middle East. During this period, she reported on anti-colonial movements across Africa and the Middle East.

Her most influential travel chapter was her time in Ghana, where she moved to support her son as he attended the University of Ghana. There, she joined the community of African American expatriates (referred to by local Ghanaians as the “Revolutionist Returnees”), became administrator of the Institute of African Studies at the same university, served as feature editor of The African Review, and wrote for The Ghanaian Times.

In 1964, Angelou worked closely with Malcolm X and helped him establish the Organisation of Afro-American Unity upon his return to the US. Her experiences and the complexities of returning home to the African continent became the focus of the fifth volume in her seven-part autobiography series, All God’s Children Need Travelling Shoes, published in 1986.

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Isabella Bird

Defying rigid Victorian social norms, Isabella Bird is one of the most celebrated writers, naturalists, and solo travellers. During her time in England, she was severely plagued by chronic illness; however, she found its cure in her travels.

A fan of outdoor adventures, she loved riding horses cross-country, scaling active volcanoes, and navigating uncharted rivers; she turned her vividly energetic letters into some of the bestselling travelogues. She was also the first woman elected a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society in 1892.

Isabella Bird photographed in 1899. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons) Isabella Bird photographed in 1899. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In 1873, after visiting Australia and climbing Mauna Loa in Hawaii, she began an 800-mile horseback journey across Colorado. She also befriended an “outlaw” known as Mountain Jim, who helped her summit Longs Peak (14,259 ft). This journey became the basis for her published letter collection, A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountains (1879).

Between 1878 and 1896, Bird travelled to Japan, China, and Korea. In Japan, she developed a deep interest in the indigenous Ainu people, which led to one of the earliest Western books on Japan’s interior, Unbeaten Tracks in Japan.

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In her 60s, Bird travelled over 8,000 miles across China, navigating the upper reaches of the Yangtze River in an open wooden boat and photographing remote villages of Sichuan.

She recorded her experiences in China in her book, The Yangtze Valley and Beyond. She also travelled to Ladakh and, alongside fellow Englishwoman Fanny Jane Butler, founded the John Bishop Memorial Hospital in Srinagar in modern-day Kashmir. She also travelled to Vietnam, Malaya (now Malaysia), Singapore, Persia (modern-day Iran), Kurdistan, Turkey, and Morocco.