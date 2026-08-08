Dead phone, phantom ‘Transcription’: Ben Lerner’s latest awakens ghosts haunting our always-on era

Did a conversation never recorded actually take place? Did one really visit a place in the absence of a photograph? With phones, our personal black boxes, recording everything from calories consumed, places visited, screen time to phone numbers, photographs and emails, what happens when the medium fails? And, if we know we are being recorded, is the transcription itself unauthentic in the first place?

Structured as a sonata, Ben Lerner’s Transcription, opens with the unnamed narrator, a poet and journalist, on a train, seated backwards (“facing the past”), heading to interview his 90-year-old mentor, Thomas, a polymath renowned as one of the foremost thinkers on art and technology. Horror of horrors, his phone falls into the sink just before the interview and can neither be resuscitated nor replaced. He is unable to confess what has happened, assuring his mentor — who insists that the interview be recorded — that the dead brick between them is whirring away.

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Lerner asks: If the medium is the message, does the message survive once the device fails? What is lost when we outsource memory to machines and what is gained when the archive fails? At 144 pages, the novel itself becomes a hand-held device for transmitting a message whose meaning refracts through the unavoidable lens of the interlocutor, distorting what it claims to preserve.

Without his phone, what the French philosopher Bernard Stiegler would call his “tertiary memory” — an external support for consciousness — the narrator drifts through time and space into a phantasmagoric realm where remembering and misremembering, the recorded and the lost, the past and the present collapse into each other.

The cultural theorist, Walter Benjamin, famous for his 1936 essay, The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction, writes about the “aura” of the unique artwork, arguing that mechanical reproduction withers presence but Lerner inverts the dialectic, and so, the conversation, never captured, becomes a free-floating ghost. The narrator’s reconstruction is less a faithful transcript than a dream, one that Thomas himself enters and continues to inhabit, even as his own memory fails.