Dead phone, phantom ‘Transcription’: Ben Lerner’s latest awakens ghosts haunting our always-on era
In one of this year’s finest novels yet, Ben Lerner's Transcription turns a failed recording into a meditation on memory, authenticity and the uneasy ways technology shapes how we remember, communicate and understand one another
Did a conversation never recorded actually take place? Did one really visit a place in the absence of a photograph? With phones, our personal black boxes, recording everything from calories consumed, places visited, screen time to phone numbers, photographs and emails, what happens when the medium fails? And, if we know we are being recorded, is the transcription itself unauthentic in the first place?
Structured as a sonata, Ben Lerner’s Transcription, opens with the unnamed narrator, a poet and journalist, on a train, seated backwards (“facing the past”), heading to interview his 90-year-old mentor, Thomas, a polymath renowned as one of the foremost thinkers on art and technology. Horror of horrors, his phone falls into the sink just before the interview and can neither be resuscitated nor replaced. He is unable to confess what has happened, assuring his mentor — who insists that the interview be recorded — that the dead brick between them is whirring away.
Lerner asks: If the medium is the message, does the message survive once the device fails? What is lost when we outsource memory to machines and what is gained when the archive fails? At 144 pages, the novel itself becomes a hand-held device for transmitting a message whose meaning refracts through the unavoidable lens of the interlocutor, distorting what it claims to preserve.
Without his phone, what the French philosopher Bernard Stiegler would call his “tertiary memory” — an external support for consciousness — the narrator drifts through time and space into a phantasmagoric realm where remembering and misremembering, the recorded and the lost, the past and the present collapse into each other.
The cultural theorist, Walter Benjamin, famous for his 1936 essay, The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction, writes about the “aura” of the unique artwork, arguing that mechanical reproduction withers presence but Lerner inverts the dialectic, and so, the conversation, never captured, becomes a free-floating ghost. The narrator’s reconstruction is less a faithful transcript than a dream, one that Thomas himself enters and continues to inhabit, even as his own memory fails.
Thomas is also performing for a recording device that is not there. He insists on checking if the device is working. He understands that, in a culture ruled by what Benjamin called “exhibition value”, the act of recording has become more significant than the words being recorded.
Transcription also traces three generations of fathers who, try as they might, cannot communicate with their children and vice-versa. Thomas ships his son Max off to boarding school after his wife took her own life, but as a professor, he adopts and mentors his students as intellectual heirs. Max, the over-wrought modern dad, tries so hard to be present for his daughter Emmie — who is starving because of a food disorder, the only time she is able to eat is while watching unboxing videos on her iPad. The narrator, also a father of the same generation, seems to swallow his daughter’s anxiety as she — unable to cope with a rapidly transitioning world with pandemics, politics and floods — refuses to go to school. He tries to talk to her about his own anxieties, but she is busy making the most of her screentime on the iPad. The daughters are Kafkan hunger artists in an age of surplus, refuseniks withdrawing from a world that offers too much.
Max tries to talk to his semi-conscious father on what seems to be his deathbed at the height of the pandemic, but whether the words are registered and remembered, nobody can tell. The South Korean-German cultural theorist Byung-Chul Han calls it a “crisis of listening” in our hyperconnected age where we speak constantly but cannot truly hear.
The plot comes to an ironic full circle as Max tries to secretly record his father in the novel’s third section, only to find himself half-listening, as he mulls on how his own voice is warped during the performance.
A novel that speaks to our modern age of technology and anxiety, Transcription is one of the most dazzling novels of the year, suggesting that the most authentic conversation is the one that lives in the unreliable architecture of memory, where “waking does not end the dream”. It won the Orwell Prize and was tipped for the Booker, though Lerner’s name was conspicuously absent from the longlist, much to the consternation of many literary critics.