Tisca Chopra to write book on menstrual health

Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to come out with a book regarding menstrual health. Titled Book of Period, it will be published by Westland Publications in December 2020. Aimed at readers within the age group of 9 and 13, the book will address the slippery slope of growing up through anecdotes, honest insights and observations.

“In trying to entertain and also provide suitable conversation topics for my daughter, I discovered the joy of children’s books. Books are a fantastic and practically effective tool for initiating critical conversations. While I enjoy reading and writing fiction, I believe children need good non-fiction book as well, to address the need for sharing information in a way they don’t feel lectured by parents. At this strange time, with all of us confined to our homes, I wanted to create a book which would be meaningful for many young girls including my Tara. And so my publisher and I discussed the idea of this book that may well become an essential read for girls on their way to becoming young women. Mothers, daughters and their friends can bond around the book and discuss it as friends,” the actor said.

“It is my hope that the book will inspire meaningful conversations and be a trusted resource for young girls in their growing up years, about issues they may be confused about and are hesitant to discuss. Through the book, I’d like them to know that that they are not alone and that there’s help at hand,” she added.

To be out under Red Panda, an imprint of Westland Publications, its publisher Vidhi Bhargava expressed her excitement for the book. “We’re very excited about publishing Tisca Chopra’s forthcoming children’s book under Westland’s children’s imprint Red Panda. Tisca has made a mark with unusual and powerful roles in various mediums, and her passion and commitment are reflected in her writing as well.”

