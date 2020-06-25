Tintin cover that mocked Hitler’s Germany to go under hammer

Tintin and his loyal hound Snowy find themselves trying to thwart a plot by spies to overthrow the king of Syldavia. (Source: Archive) Tintin and his loyal hound Snowy find themselves trying to thwart a plot by spies to overthrow the king of Syldavia. (Source: Archive)

A Tintin story cover that mocked Hitler’s German expansionism could be sold for more than 350,000 euros ($395,000) when it is put up for auction in Paris this Saturday. Belgian cartoonist Herge who created the boy detective was taking a dig at the Nazi leader through King Ottakar’s Sceptre after Hitler’s annexation of Austria in 1938.

Tintin and his loyal hound Snowy find themselves trying to thwart a plot by spies to overthrow the king of Syldavia, a fictional Balkan land. The story first appeared in the French language in the Kids supplement of the Brussels newspaper Le Petit vingtième. On the cover, it is shown that Tintin trips as he is getting out of the plane in Prague and has to grab his new friend Professor Alembick’s beard to steady himself.

The drawing is one of the classic cartoon images which were to be a part of a major sale at Artcurial auction house in the French capital. The event was postponed in March due to the covid-19 pandemic. According to reports by AFP, a painting of Asterix and Obelix by their creator Albert Uderzo for a 1966 colouring book is also going under the hammer and is expected to sell for up to 25,000 euros. Reportedly, the biggest bids are expected to go a 1954 ink drawing called Le Pirogue of the Marsupilami, the fictional South American animal invented by the legendary Belgian artist Andre Franquin. It is estimated to cost between 350,000 to 450,000 euros.

Franquin was one of the most influential postwar comic book artists and Marsupilami often appeared alongside the characters Spirou and Fantasio, which he drew from 1949 to 1969.

