Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Three French women writers you must read

With France being the guest of honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair, the focus is on French contribution to the global literary canon. While Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux is the headlining act in the delegation in India for the fair, here are three other significant French women writers worth reading

Marguerite Duras, Leïla Slimani and Ève Curie (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
From Jules Verne’s epoch-defining science fiction masterpieces, to Honoré de Balzac’s pioneering of realist literature, to Gustave Flaubert’s elevation of the novel as an art form that could rival poetry — with France being the guest of honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair that ends today, over the last 10 days, the focus has been on the French contribution to the global literary canon. Like in other spheres, French women, too, have been equally pioneering in literature. It’s difficult to speak of French literature without mentioning the works of Simone de Beauvoir or that of the current Nobel laureate for literature, Annie Ernaux. Here is a recommendation of three female French writers, who have dabbled in everything including, but not limited to, political theory, journalism, screenwriting and prose:

Ève Curie (1904-2007): Surrounded by scientists while growing up, Curie, the younger daughter of Nobel laureates Marie Curie and Pierre Curie, had artistic inclinations that led to a lifetime of writing, journalism and music. Her acclaimed biography of her mother, Madame Curie (1937), shed light on the personal life of the first woman to win a Nobel. After a long reporting trip around the world during World War II, including India, Burma, China and the Soviet Union, Curie published Journey Among Warriors (1943), a long piece of war reportage that was notable for capturing not just the tumult of the frontlines but the logistical tensions inside war rooms.

ALSO READ |Annie Ernaux, recipient of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, on her writing life and the highs and lows of old age

Marguerite Duras (1914-1996): An experimenter of all forms — plays, screenplays, essays and fiction — Duras rose to fame with Moderato Cantabile (1958), a ruminative tale of a woman who takes her son to piano lessons and drinks wine in cafés all day. The Lover (1984) was another success, a thickly fictionalised rendition of a youth love affair. She also wrote the screenplay for Hiroshima mon amour (1959), a famous film, part of the French New Wave that was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 33rd Academy Awards.

Leïla Slimani (1981-): Straddling the line of journalism and fiction finely, Slimani’s work has been a critical favourite ever since her debut. Adèle (2014), her first novel about a woman whose life spirals due to a sex addiction, was inspired by the 2011 Dominique Strauss-Kahn sex scandal. Her second book, Lullaby (2016), which was also her first novel to be translated into English, won the prestigious Prix Goncourt, France’s highest literary honour. Slimani’s The Country of Others (2020) is a trilogy based on her family’s history and roots in Morocco and their changing fortunes during Morocco’s decolonisation in the 1950s.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:51 IST
