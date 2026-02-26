The River That Remembers: Blood, borders, and the burden of memory

There are rivers that irrigate fields.

There are rivers that inspire hymns.

And then there are rivers that remember.

Mona Verma’s The River That Remembers is not merely a Partition novel. It is a slow-burning elegy for everything that was broken and never fully buried in 1947. It does not scream its politics. It stains you with them.

At its trembling heart is Mahua — lover, daughter, mother, exile — whose life is cleaved by history’s blunt blade. Through her, Verma reminds us that Partition was not only about borders drawn in ink but about bodies broken in back alleys, about kitchens gone cold, about courtyards that once rang with laughter now echoing with accusation. The haveli that once hummed with heat and hospitality becomes hushed, hollowed, haunted. Grief gathers like dust on abandoned doorways.

Verma writes with a restraint that makes the violence more visceral. When Noor — Mahua’s daughter — whispers, “God is a river,” before her young body is brutalised by men who mistake faith for fury, the line lands like a lit match in dry grass. Religion here is not a refuge; it is a razor. And yet, paradoxically, it is also the only metaphor that can hold hope. The river becomes God not because it absolves, but because it absorbs — blood, betrayal, broken promises — and keeps flowing.

In one of the novel’s most shattering passages, Naaz, unable to withstand the accumulated anguish, charges into the river’s spate and is swallowed whole. It is an image that refuses melodrama; instead, it offers inevitability. Death does not descend with drama; it slips on algae and vanishes into current. That is Verma’s gift — she renders catastrophe as domestic, almost ordinary. The extraordinary horror of Partition becomes heartbreakingly habitual.

And yet, this is not a book that weaponises pain for easy sympathy. It does something far braver: it insists on complexity.

Memory is migratory

Yashveer, torn between land and longing, between England and inheritance, is not cast as caricatured villain or vanquished victim. He is human — hesitant, helpless, haunted. Emma, the Englishwoman who becomes both bridge and burden, embodies the uneasy intimacy between coloniser and colonised. Decades later, it is Amy — child of another geography — who returns to the riverbanks, seeking to stitch together a story frayed by silence. In her journey, Verma suggests that memory is migratory. It crosses checkpoints. It outlives passports.

This is where The River That Remembers rises beyond the predictable tropes of Partition fiction. It does not merely catalogue cruelty; it interrogates inheritance. What do we do with the hatred handed down to us like heirloom jewellery — heavy, glittering, impossible to ignore? What do we do with the guilt that gnaws quietly, generation after generation?

For those who still harbour hurt — who believe that forgiveness is betrayal — this novel offers validation without vindictiveness. It does not dilute the desecration of bodies, the betrayal of neighbours, the terror of mobs. It does not prettify the past. The violence against Noor is not metaphorical; it is monstrous. The displacement of millions is not footnote; it is foundation. The book insists that some wounds remain raw because they were never allowed to breathe.

And yet, for those who have chosen forgiveness — who believe that reconciliation is not weakness but wisdom — the river offers another reading. It flows forward. It does not stagnate in spite. Mahua’s life, though corroded by catastrophe, does not calcify into caricatured rage. Even in her near-corpse-like existence, there remains a stubborn, almost irrational belief that “God is a river” — that what evaporates may one day return as rain.

Verma’s prose is painterly but precise. She sketches bustling kitchens, riotous roads, rain-slicked riverbanks with a cinematographer’s eye. Corn kernels scattered in blood. Wet clothes clinging to a line like frightened children. A white tombstone glimpsed from a hilltop. These are not decorative details; they are mnemonic devices. They root history in texture.

If there is a critique to be made, it lies in occasional overreliance on sentiment. At moments, grief teeters toward excess. But perhaps that is the point. Partition itself was excess — excess of fear, of fury, of folly.

Anger and ache

What lingers long after the last page is not anger but ache. Not accusation but awareness.

The river in Verma’s novel is both witness and warning. It reminds us that history is not healed by denial, nor dignified by revenge. It is endured. It is excavated. It is, sometimes, forgiven — not because it deserves absolution, but because we do.

In an India — and a subcontinent — where the rhetoric of division once again ripples loudly, The River That Remembers arrives not as propaganda but as prayer. It does not demand that you choose a side. It asks that you choose to remember.

And in remembering, perhaps, to remain human.