Would you survive the voyage or fall prey to a cyclops? Take the Odyssey quiz

With Christopher Nolan’s cinematic adaptation of The Odyssey capturing the imagination of millions worldwide, the Greek epic poem is back in the limelight around 3,000 years after it was believed to be composed.

The audience enjoyed watching Matt Damon’s Odysseus fight his way home as Anne Hathaway’s Penelope holds the line against a palace full of suitors, and Tom Holland’s Telemachus comes of age, and many were encouraged to read or re-read the original source material. Whether you loved the adaptation or found it lacking, The Odyssey has re-established itself as part of the zeitgeist.

How much of the story do you remember whether from the theater seat or the lecture hall? There is only one way to find out. Take our quiz below and see if you truly know your Ithaca from your Ogygia, and your Circe from your Calypso. Also, peppered in some trivia.