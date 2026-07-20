Would you survive the voyage or fall prey to a cyclops? Take the Odyssey quiz

How much of Homer's original epic do you actually remember? Take our quiz.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
2 min readJul 20, 2026 07:11 PM IST
Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey. (Universal Pictures)Matt Damon and Zendaya in The Odyssey. (Source: Universal Pictures)
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With Christopher Nolan’s cinematic adaptation of The Odyssey capturing the imagination of millions worldwide, the Greek epic poem is back in the limelight around 3,000 years after it was believed to be composed.

The audience enjoyed watching Matt Damon’s Odysseus fight his way home as Anne Hathaway’s Penelope holds the line against a palace full of suitors, and Tom Holland’s Telemachus comes of age, and many were encouraged to read or re-read the original source material. Whether you loved the adaptation or found it lacking, The Odyssey has re-established itself as part of the zeitgeist.

How much of the story do you remember whether from the theater seat or the lecture hall? There is only one way to find out. Take our quiz below and see if you truly know your Ithaca from your Ogygia, and your Circe from your Calypso. Also, peppered in some trivia.

Also Read | A quick guide to the best Odyssey translation for you

For those who studied Homer’s epic back in a college classroom, the film has probably stirred up some half-remembered details of cyclopes, sirens, vengeful Gods and seductive monsters. For newcomers who went in without having read a page of Homer, the film has likely sparked a curiosity to know more about where fact met fiction, and what got left on the cutting room floor.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a senior editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections. With over eight years of experience in high-stakes journalism, Aishwarya specializes in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features that explore the complex intersection of identity, politics, and social change. Aishwarya’s analytical depth is anchored by her prestigious Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for the Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

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