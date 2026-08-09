From The Odyssey to Harry Potter: 8 most popular audiobooks to listen on the go

As reading habits continue to evolve, some of the world’s most celebrated books are finding a new generation of audiences through immersive audio experiences. Ahead of National Book Lovers Day (August 9), audiobook platform Audible has released a list of literary classics, bestselling thrillers, fantasy epics and life-changing non-fiction that listeners can revisit in audio form, whether during a commute, a workout or while unwinding at home.

One of the greatest works of Western literature, The Odyssey follows Odysseus’s extraordinary journey home after the Trojan War, weaving together gods, monsters and unforgettable adventures. Audible lists multiple ways to experience the epic in audio, including the acclaimed BBC full-cast production featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Amanda Redman, a celebrated interpretation by Stephen Fry, and performances by distinguished voices including Ian McKellen and Claire Danes.

Harry Potter Full-Cast Audiobooks

Harry Potter full-cast audiobooks bring listeners back to Hogwarts with hundreds of unique voices, cinematic sound design and an original musical score. Per Audible, the ensemble includes Hugh Laurie, Riz Ahmed, Kit Harington, Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Michelle Gomez and Arabella Stanton, bringing J K Rowling’s Wizarding World vividly to life.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

From the bestselling author of The Martian comes an unforgettable story of survival, discovery and hope. Project Hail Mary follows astronaut Ryland Grace as he wakes up alone in space with no memory of his mission, only to discover that humanity’s future rests entirely on his shoulders. The Audible edition is narrated by Ray Porter.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

Written and narrated by James Clear, Atomic Habits has become one of the world’s most influential self-improvement books. Through practical strategies and simple behavioural changes, it shows how small daily habits can deliver remarkable long-term results.

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

Narrated by Mel Robbins, The Let Them Theory introduces a refreshingly simple mindset for letting go of what you cannot control and focusing on what truly matters. Blending personal stories with practical advice, it has become one of the year’s most talked-about self-help titles.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Success with money is not just about knowledge, it is about behaviour. Through nineteen engaging stories, Morgan Housel explores the psychology behind financial decisions, offering timeless insights into wealth, risk and happiness that continue to resonate with readers worldwide.

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The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

When Alicia Berenson shoots her husband and never speaks another word, a gripping mystery begins to unfold. Narrated by Louise Brealey and Jack Hawkins, The Silent Patient remains one of the defining psychological thrillers of recent years, known for its unforgettable twists.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Beautifully narrated by Carey Mulligan, The Midnight Library follows Nora Seed as she explores the countless lives she could have lived through a mysterious library between life and death. Heartfelt, uplifting and deeply reflective, it is a novel that encourages listeners to rethink regret, hope and the choices that shape their lives.