The literary community is offering talks and storytelling sessions online

In the four-week series, every Monday a video of the former First Lady goes live, at 9.30 pm IST, on PBS Kids’ YouTube channel. In the four-week series, every Monday a video of the former First Lady goes live, at 9.30 pm IST, on PBS Kids’ YouTube channel.

Read Me a Story

Listen to your favourite children’s stories with Michelle Obama. In the four-week series, every Monday a video of the former First Lady goes live, at 9.30 pm IST, on PBS Kids’ YouTube channel. In partnership with Penguin Young Readers and Random House Children’s Books, it started with Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Gruffalo. On May 4, Obama will read Eliza Wheeler’s Miss Maple’s Seeds, and on May 11 listen to Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Found in Translation

Through ‘Translation Thursdays’, writer and translator Mohini Gupta attempts to bring translation into focus through sessions hosted on Zoom with celebrated translators. After Mamta Sagar and Jerry Pinto, this week’s session will be with Rita Kothari, who has translated several works from Gujarati to English. For registration, follow Mother Tongue Twisters on Facebook or Instagram.

Rita Kothari has translated several works from Gujarati to English. Rita Kothari has translated several works from Gujarati to English.

Tips and Tricks

British writer Nikesh Shukla and poet Nikita Gill are running a “writing clinic” on Instagram. Keep a tab of the sessions on their handles @nikeshshuklawriter and @nikita_gill, where they meet on Monday evenings for 30 minutes to discuss aspects related to storytelling and writing.

Let’s Talk

Through its digital initiative, Roli Pulse, publishing house Roli Books has been hosting podcasts, debates and virtual book clubs every week. There will be a panel on ‘Mental Health in the Lockdown’ on April 29. Publishers Urvashi Butalia, Michael Dwyer and Naveen Kishore will talk about ‘The Nuts and Bolts of Independent Publishing’ with Hal Robinson on May 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd