‘The Last White Man’: Mohsin Hamid’s next book to release on August 29

Bestselling British-Pakistani novelist Mohsin Hamid‘s new work of speculative fiction, “The Last White Man”, will hit the stands on August 29, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Wednesday.

To be released under Penguin’s ‘Hamish Hamilton’ imprint, the book claims to explore themes of “human connection, love, loss, and identity” through a sociocultural lens.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“It is a book not just about loss, but about hope and optimism, about a new kind of world being born. I’m looking forward to having it in the world,” said the UK-based author in a statement.

It is the story of protagonist Anders who one morning wakes to find that his skin has turned dark. Soon, reports of similar occurrences surface across the land. Readers join Anders on his journey in search of answers as his bonds with his family and his lover are tested.

According to the publishers, this record of loss of identity and privilege experienced by those so far untouched is a perfect fit for fans of Franz Kafka‘s novella “Metamorphosis”.

First published in 1915, “Metamorphosis” narrates the story of salesman Gregor Samsa, who wakes one morning to find himself transformed into a huge insect and subsequently struggles to adjust to his new condition.

“Mohsin Hamid is one of the most engaging and thought-provoking global voices in contemporary literature. We are proud of our longstanding relationship with him at Penguin, and delighted to continue to bring his writing to Indian readers. ‘The Last White Man’ will surprise you. I can’t wait for people to read it,” said Meru Gokhale, publisher, PRHI.

Also Read | Biography of President Droupadi Murmu to release later this year

Hamid’s previously authored novels are “Moth Smoke” (2000), “The Reluctant Fundamentalist” (2007), “How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia” (2013), and “Exit West” (2017).

​​ 📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don​​’t miss out on the latest updates!