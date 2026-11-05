What happens when the world ends? In The End of Everything, M John Harrison seeks to answer that

Will we know if the world is ending, what will we know, who will be left to tell the story of the end, and how will they tell it?

M John Harrison’s The End of Everything, shortlisted for Booker 2026, is a bleak account of such a post-apocalyptic England, which is now more than ever an isolated island. Here, death has seeped into everything, living and non-living, settled into bones, painted the world in a pallor whose grey is almost physical, even as a new life form is taking root.

As the world constantly arranges and rearranges around its old and stubborn inhabitants, and new and malleable occupants, you can’t tell what is real and what is increasingly not.

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To its own question of who are the iGhetti, the alien-like entities who arrived with the “Event”, and where had they come from, the book says: “They had seemed at first like neither a thing, nor a picture of a thing: they seemed to be extruded from a space that wasn’t quite in the world… More popularly, they were seen as having ‘come out of the Internet’.”

Which side lies humanity, however, is hard to tell, especially in the treatment of the biological “artefacts” iGhetti discarded after their arrival, which now keep washing ashore and are traded by beachcombers as throwaway objects, such as by one of the book’s main protagonists, Phillip Tennant. Before he decides to adopt one of them – an artefact who would eventually become a version of him – he sees a mob tearing it apart and proceeding to eat it slice by slice. “The contemporary fear was that we might have brought all this – whatever it was – upon ourselves,” says the book.

Harrison comments on how iGhetti arrive in a world “tainted by leisure chemicals, aspirations, the downwash of celebrity culture, the narcissistic sense of self which had trickled out from university postmodernism in the generation before”, but remains vague about its timeline, except that Covid was a phenomenon of Tennant’s childhood. And then, after some time, “the apocalypse seemed to withhold itself, quickly becoming just another historical continuity. That is to say, we got used to it.”

If the desire to understand persists, it is futile or beyond reach, Harrison suggests. In Tennant’s case, recalls his aunt Marnie (the book’s other protagonist): “What had begun as his desire to see and understand the end of the world had decayed first into a kind of adventure sport, then a profession, and at the last, a burden.”

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At the same time, the artefact has been growing, and growing, into “a mine of information”, remarkable for an organism that emerged so recently from the sea, Marnie muses – not unlike the quantum learning of a large language model. The answers the artefact does not know – like where he has come from – he searches in the same wastelands as Marnie and the others. He gets miscellaneous things back to her, and when Marnie asks about them, hesitates to answer. “There was a check between what it understood about itself and what it wanted Marnie to understand,” showing a self-awareness that had already moved past basic intelligence to cognition.

In the very name iGhetti, in fact, Harrison mirrors a world where its most valuable brand has a subservient ‘I’ as its signature statement. As we stand at the brink of a life to apparently be determined by Artificial Intelligence, which side really lies the artifice?

The End of Everything has no answers, leaving too much up to the readers’ interpretation. That can be dissatisfying. But, honestly, does anyone have the answers, or more precisely, do we really want to hear them?