‘The Earthspinner’: Novelist Anuradha Roy’s next to hit stands next month

Award-winning novelist Anuradha Roy’s next book, a story about the changed ways of loving and living in the modern world, will release on September 3, publishing house Hachette India announced on Thursday.

In the book, titled “The Earthspinner”, Roy delves into the “life and mind of Elango the potter, who must navigate complicated and impossible love, the dedication of a beloved pet, his own passion for creativity and a world turned upside down by the petty violence that characterises the present day”.

“This novel is about themes close to my heart: creativity, the freedom to live and love — which in our country are constrained by community, religion, state harassment.

“This novel is about two people struggling to free themselves of such shackles to create a happier world,” said Roy, whose last book “All the Lives We Never Lived” had won the Tata Literature Live! Book of the Year Award 2018.

According to the publishers, the book, moving between India and England, reflects the many ways in which the East encounters the West and “breathes new life into ancient myths, giving allegorical shape to the war of fanaticism against reason and the imagination.”

“In ‘The Earthspinner’, Roy combines her formidable power as a storyteller with her passion for pottery and her love for lost pups to craft an intricate, wrenching story about the changed ways of loving and living in the modern world,” it said in a statement.

Roy’s earlier works include “An Atlas of Impossible Longing” and “The Folded Earth”.

She is also the writer of the critically-acclaimed “Sleeping on Jupiter”, which won the DSC Prize for Fiction 2016 and was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize 2015.