The Correspondent and The Finest Hotel in Kabul: The 2026 Women’s Prize winners reviewed

Virginia Evans' novel about a woman writing letters as she goes blind, and Lyse Doucet's history of Afghanistan told through a Kabul hotel.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
4 min readUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 08:17 PM IST
Virginia Evans’ The Correspondent won Women’s Prize 2026: the Women's Prize for fiction and Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet for The Finest Hotel in Kabul (non-fiction_).Virginia Evans’ The Correspondent won the Women's Prize for fiction and Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet for The Finest Hotel in Kabul (non-fiction_).
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Virginia Evans’ epistolary novel The Correspondent and Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet’s The Finest Hotel in Kabul have won the 2026 Women’s Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in Britain.

The Correspondent: A life in letters

“I have decided to send in my spit to see what kind of mutt I am,” writes Sybil Van Antwerp, retired lawyer and protagonist of Virginia Evans’ debut epistolary novel, in an email to an ancestry mapping firm.

The book, an epistolary novel, is inspired by Helene Hanff’s memoir 84, Charing Cross Road, Pulitzer-winning Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, and Julie Shoemaker’s hilarious novel Dear Committee Members, Evans uses letters, correspondence sent and received, to sketch out a Gestalt portrait of the protagonist, complete with regrets, quirks, hard-won wisdom, levity, and poignancy.

Antwerp also writes to a university president, friends and family (“I RAN OVER THEODORE LUBECK’S CAT WITH MY CAR”), to the editor‑in‑chief (“Shame on you!”), and to her favourite author, Kazuo Ishiguro. But she also writes regularly to one person, but never presses send.

Also Read | Arundhati Roy makes 2026 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction shortlist

That Evans does not polish these emails and allows them to breathe with typos, different fonts, sizes and spacing, formatting errors, and all, lends an air of authenticity to the novel making it a pleasurable snoop through an eccentric elederly woman’s correspondence. One imagines that iconic 88-year-old actor-activist Jane Fonda agrees as she will be playing Antwerp in the film adaptation of the novel.

Most of the world learnt of The Correspondent largely at the tail end of October 2025, when this debut, written by a little-known author became a breakout sleeper hit, solely by word of mouth. Soon renowned critics were reviewing the book, literary journalists were interviewing her, and the book and its author were topping bestseller, best debut and best fiction lists for New York Times, Washington Post, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and Goodreads, to name a few.

Julia Gillard, Chair of Judges for the 2026 Women’s Prize for Fiction, called the winning novel, “a remarkable novel, with an exemplary combination of originality, excellence and accessibility.”

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“It is no mean feat to write a life in letters, but Evans makes this feel effortless, asking the reader to consider the choices we make, whilst elevating an ordinary life in the most heartfelt of ways,” Gillard writes. “The sheer skill required to render an emotionally resonant and engaging work in this format is spectacular.”

Women’s Prize 2026: Virginia Evans The Correspondent and Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet. Women’s Prize 2026 winners Virginia Evans author of The Correspondent and Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet. (Courtesy: womensprize.com)

‘The Finest Hotel in Kabul’

What makes a statue, hotel, tomb, or garden a cultural monument for a people? Doucet, the BBC’s Chief International Correspondent, finds parallels between Afghanistan and the Inter-Continental Hotel, the country’s first luxury hotel, where she has been checking in since 1988 in her Women’s Prize winning book, The Finest Hotel in Kabul (non-fiction).

The hotel, which opened in 1969, has seen “Soviet occupation, multiple coups, civil war, a US invasion and the rise, fall and rise of the Taliban,” the Penguin Random House book description reads. But, it is far from a dry chronology, it is a narrative of a people, through vignettes such as shooting at a wedding, Kalashnikovs inching around the hotel, staff finding and clumps of hair and flesh in rooms after a vicious attack, and how eventually the front desk of the hotel was taken over by Taliban recruits.

Also Read | Susan Choi, Lily King, and Virginia Evans make the cut: 2026 Women’s Prize shortlist revealed

Thangam Debbonaire, Chair of Judges for the 2026 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction, calls The Finest Hotel in Kabul by Lyse Doucet “a perfect work of narrative non-fiction,” praising it for its clever construction, research, sensitivity and warmth.

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“It will move you to tears or make you laugh, or perhaps both. Informed by decades of excellent reporting, Doucet centres the real-life experiences of people – the staff and guests, alongside the hotel itself – and with the future of Afghanistan still being written, this book’s importance will only get stronger as the years go by,” Debbonaire said. It is a must read.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla is a senior editorial figure at The Indian Express, where she spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections. With over eight years of experience in high-stakes journalism, Aishwarya specializes in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features that explore the complex intersection of identity, politics, and social change. Aishwarya’s analytical depth is anchored by her prestigious Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections. This intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for the Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

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