The Booker Prize Foundation gets a new chair

In a year of many changes, Mark Damazer has been named as the new chair of the Booker Prize Foundation. Previously, Damazer was associated with BBC News. According to a statement shared by the Foundation, the new chair has been stern in his decision to not repeat what happened last year: joint winners. “What you don’t want last year to do is to set a precedent and I think this is a rather crucial point.”

The week has been filled with announcements. The winner of the International Booker 2020 will be announced on August 26 digitally. The event has been postponed by three months and a reason for this was the case of closed bookshops. Owing to the current pandemic, bookshops had been closed for months and an announcement at that time would have left readers in a fix to find the concerned books. Slowly, physical books are making their way to stores, and hopefully, more people will be visiting to find out about the shortlisted books.

In the same note, they mentioned the recent fake news regarding JM Coetzee’s death circulated on social media. “In the midst of a fatal global pandemic, a Twitter post appeared nominally from Penguin Australia, announcing the death of the two-time Booker Prize winner and Nobel laureate JM Coetzee. The idea was, apparently, to show the prevalence of fake news and the paucity of fact checking that goes on. Happily, Coetzee is alive and well and treating the shoddy episode and the “serial hoaxer” with the disdain they deserve – by saying nothing.”

