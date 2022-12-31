The best business books of 2022

Books on economy and business can often be quite challenging for a lay reader. The first entry in this list tries to jump that hurdle and makes a valiant attempt to explain how economics shapes our world. In Edible Economics: A Hungry Economist Explains the World (Allen Lane, Rs 999), Ha-Joon Chang, professor at the University of Cambridge, makes economics “more palatable by serving it with stories about food”. Each chapter, titled after a different food item, helps the author illustrate a salient aspect of everyday economics. For instance, Chapter 8 is titled “Beef: in which the most controversial meat reveals how free trade doesn’t mean freedom for all”. Or, Chapter 10 on Coca-Cola “in which a drink that resembles an ageing rock band tells us why so many developing countries are unhappy with the prevailing economic ideology”.

The second book of note in 2022 is Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology (Simon & Schuster, Rs 799) by Chris Miller, who teaches international history at Tufts University’s Fletcher School. Microchips (or semiconductors) are central to the functioning of just about anything one uses these days. The book is essentially a history of this “critical technology” and explains why the two biggest economies (and powers) of the world — the US and China — are locked in an increasingly heated conflict over its production and development.

Staying with economic histories, J Bradford DeLong’s Slouching towards Utopia (Basic Books, Rs 999)is a compelling read. It traces the evolution of the global economy over what DeLong refers to as the “long twentieth century” — essentially the period between 1870 and 2010. This period started with the “watershed-crossing events of around 1870 — the triple emergence of globalisation, the industrial research lab, and the modern corporation — which ushered in changes that began to pull the world out of the dire poverty that had been humanity’s lot for the previous 10,000 years, since the discovery of agriculture”. DeLong, who teaches at University of California, Berkeley, starts by asking a simple question: “Suppose we could go back in time to 1870 and tell people then how rich, relative to them, humanity would become by 2010. How would they react? They would almost surely think that the world of 2010 would be a paradise, a utopia.” Of course, even though much was achieved, we did not reach utopia. So, what went wrong? Read DeLong to know more.

And since the role of corporations is increasingly being scrutinised — globally as well as within India — For Profit: A History of Corporations (Basic Books, Rs 2,686) by William Magnuson is a timely book. He starts the book by asking: “How did we get here—to an entire generation of smart, conscientious young people, all devoting every waking hour of their day to pursuing the interests of corporations?” He then traces their evolution over the centuries — from ancient Rome to the present day.

From the Indian perspective, Forks in the Road: My Days at RBI and Beyond (Penguin Business, Rs 699) by C Rangarajan is a very detailed and insightful book that not just tells us about the former RBI governor’s life at the RBI and beyond, but also provides a ringside view of the changes in the Indian economy since the start of economic reforms in 1991.