Eric Hobsbawn: The historian who defended communism, misread India and avoided the Holocaust

(Written by Murari Tripathi)

History can be cruel to the historian himself. For decades, Eric Hobsbawm was the undisputed titan of Marxist historiography, translating the mechanics of global capital into thrilling prose. Yet, the great champion of the marginalised was a man of bourgeois contradictions: a lifelong communist enjoying the comforts of the British academic establishment, and an anti-imperialist funding his research projects through US capitalism.

In his 2002 memoir, Interesting Times, Hobsbawm curated a meticulous image: an intellectual forged in the anti-fascist street battles of 1930s Berlin. In his biography, The Age of Hobsbawm, Emile Chabal uses the very tools Hobsbawm worshipped, the archives, to dismantle this mythology. Chabal poses a question: if Hobsbawm wrote a memoir, why did we need this biography? He argues that Hobsbawm was emotionally incapable of telling the whole truth about his adult life.

To grasp his enduring global grip, one must understand how he wrote. Championing ‘history from below ‘, he rejected the heavy and neutral tone of the academy. He explicitly declared his bias, arguing that true intellectual honesty meant putting your convictions on the table. This unapologetic stance produced his famous Ages series, a four-volume history of the 19th and 20th centuries. His immense popularity was secured by the mechanics of the publishing industry. Armed with a massive distribution deal, his paperbacks and translated editions sold like those of a pop star.

However, his ideological devotion exacted a heavy toll. When Soviet tanks rolled into Hungary in 1956, shattering the moral compass of the global Left, Hobsbawm defended the brutal military invasion as a “tragic necessity.” While peers found it indefensible and left, Hobsbawm remained a ‘loyal communist.’ As his political survival in Britain became difficult, he found resurrection in the intellectually vibrant networks of Italian Eurocommunism, which helped salvage his academic momentum.

Yet, the champion of the working masses harboured a disdain for the actual culture those masses consumed. Inhabiting the centres of British academia while insisting on his marginality, he was an “insider’s outsider.” He later dismissed the Beatles as a fad of “haircuts,” loathed Bob Dylan as a product of mass civilisation, and sneered at identity politics. He loved the proletariat in the abstract but recoiled from its modern realities.

This ideological safari was absurd in Latin America. Bankrolled by Rockefeller, he parachuted into Peru and Colombia for three-week excursions. He championed a Peruvian military dictatorship simply because it promised land reform, brushing off polite rebukes of local intellectuals, who suggested the professor prioritised fantasies over reality. Chabal provides a haunting coda: the very haciendas Hobsbawm romanticised as hotbeds of noble “primitive rebels” were soon burned to the ground by a Maoist insurgency his framework failed to anticipate.

History repeatedly outran the historian, nowhere more distinctly than in India. Hobsbawm instrumentalised Antonio Gramsci’s subaltern politics globally, but remained deeply cautious of its application outside Europe. Introduced to the subcontinent via elite Cambridge networks, his Eurocentric theories of the ‘pre-political’ peasant were swiftly dismantled by Ranajit Guha and the Subaltern Studies school. The Indian subaltern critique took Gramsci’s ideas further than Hobsbawm ever dared, proving that colonial India’s marginalised were political actors.

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Yet these criticisms, including Irfan Habib’s on the transition debate, proved no barrier to institutional hegemony. Long after the vanguard moved on, Hobsbawm became the immovable god of the Delhi University and JNU syllabi. A fixture of postcolonial statecraft, his influence culminated in a 2004 hero’s welcome and breakfast with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He did not understand India, but he undeniably conquered its classrooms. Back in Britain, he inadvertently birthed his own nemesis. By warning that the working class was fracturing in a prophetic 1978 lecture, the lifelong Communist unwittingly provided the intellectual toolkit for Tony Blair’s New Labour, accidentally engineering the political centre he had spent his life trying to overthrow.

Chabal also charts his evolving view of nationalism: viewing it first as a middle-class illusion, then diagnosing it as a dangerous modern religion, and finally warning the Left that it was a toxic force they could never control. Utilising his identity as a Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis, he attacked the foundations of Zionism, proving that for him, nationalism was a trap no matter who sprang it.

Chabal’s biography ends on a note of profound melancholy. When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Hobsbawm could not bring himself to face this heartbreak, retreating instead into whataboutism. Privately, he confessed to an old comrade they were “prehistoric survivors… like the lung-fish.” Chabal unearths a staggering psychological block: the great historian actively avoided researching the Holocaust because, as a Jewish refugee who lost his family, it was ‘too difficult to face emotionally.’ His celebrated final works, including Age of Extremes, were not objective history, but acts of therapy. Ultimately, Chabal captures the tragedy of a historian incapable of confronting his own. Meticulously researched, this brilliant biography will undoubtedly tempt you to read Hobsbawm for yourself.