The Age of Extraction is a wake-up call for world getting controlled by platforms

They might have made our lives easier and more entertaining, but tech platforms are slowly yet steadily putting the world on a perilous path. In fact, if we are not careful, they could very well divide the world into two halves and wreck modern society as we know it. This is the essence of The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity by Tim Wu.

Wu is known for coining the term “net neutrality” and shot to literary fame nearly a decade ago with his bestselling The Attention Merchants, in which he highlighted how capturing and selling human attention had become a massive industry. In The Age of Extraction, he turns his focus to tech platforms and the imminent dangers they pose.

The art of extracting wealth

Wealth extraction, according to Wu, is “the ability to take money from everyone else” and is born of being essential and unavoidable. A platform, he explains, is “any space or structure that in one way or another brings together two or more groups to transact or interact while reducing the costs of doing so.”

Platforms not only make it easier to interact and conduct business – almost like matchmakers – but are also enablers. They make it possible for even relatively small operators to conduct business. Just think of how almost anyone can sell nearly anything to the world on Amazon.

However, unlike the largely neutral public squares and meeting places of the past, the modern tech platform is owned by private organisations run for profit rather than social or community gain. What’s more, they often operate without the kind of regulation seen in commodity or stock markets. Wu writes that these platforms are “fine-tuned to take as much as possible – data, attention, profit margins – from everyone else” in exchange for providing a utility that is considered necessary.

This has led to the emergence of a new form of economic power, which Wu terms the “artificially intelligent tech platform.”

‘They are probably coming for you’

The Age of Extraction explores how a small number of platforms and their owners are beginning to control the world — not just in business, but even in governance and democracy. So omnipresent are they that Wu claims, “You may already work in an industry deeply influenced by platforms or have had your life affected by them in other ways.” If not, he warns dryly, “you should know: they are probably coming for you.”

While we may have more material abundance than ever before, Wu argues that there is no structure – no “architecture of equality”– ensuring an equitable distribution of wealth or resources. He does not advocate socialism, but instead calls for a level playing field by breaking up the monopolies forming in the platform economy. If this does not happen, he warns, the world could fall into the grip of a powerful few who may set it on a path to destruction.

The five steps of democratic destruction

Wu outlines five steps through which a functioning democracy can slide into authoritarianism.

It begins with monopolisation, where the economy becomes dependent on a handful of dominant players. This is followed by the “extraction phase” — or what he calls a “two-class economy” — where those enjoying near-monopoly status reward themselves at the expense of smaller players and the public.

The third step sees growing dissatisfaction among large sections of society, leading to mass resentment. Scapegoats such as immigrants, greedy elites, or ethnic and religious minorities are blamed.

Next comes democratic failure, where elected governments fall because they are unable to respond effectively to public anger. Finally, a “strongman” rises, claiming he alone can resolve the resentment — but steering the system toward authoritarianism rather than democracy.

Wu suggests that the world today stands at a turning point, where a small number of people controlling key technology platforms are using them for personal profit rather than public good. If unchecked, this trend could lead to the weakening — even collapse — of democratic systems worldwide.

Break up the monopolies, redistribute wealth

Wu’s solution is to break up monopolies and ensure a more equitable distribution of resources, including land and industrial power. He points to countries like Denmark, where land redistribution centuries ago led to a burst of productivity.

“Great societies,” Wu writes, “are not those that get big and then crash and burn. Rather, they are the societies that manage to deliver on a promise of opportunity and prosperity for long stretches of time. They do so by creating meaningful work and property ownership for much of their populations, and above all, by providing enough economic security and leisure so that life might be enjoyed rather than endured.”

Many will consider The Age of Extraction alarmist, and even some who agree with its conclusions may find Wu’s solutions idealistic or simplistic. Wu himself concedes that there is no “silver bullet” to counter excessive wealth extraction by platforms, and he rules out eliminating tech platforms altogether. His recommendations — restraining monopolies and balancing economic power — may sound broad, but that does not detract from the seriousness of the situation he describes.

In some ways, the book is similar to Enshittification by Cory Doctorow, which also examines how platforms move away from serving users in pursuit of profitability. However, Wu’s work is more wide-ranging. While Doctorow largely views platforms from a consumer perspective, Wu analyses their broader impact on society, the economy, and democracy itself.

This is not a clarion call to arms, but rather a wake-up call — for users, governments, and perhaps even platform owners themselves. At 224 pages, it is a relatively slim volume, written in simple language and backed by rich literary and statistical references. It is not a heavy read, but it will prompt serious reflection on where we are headed.

All of which makes The Age of Extraction well worth extracting from a bookshelf — especially if you are interested in technology, economics, governance, or simply in understanding how the modern world works, and how it might unravel if platform power remains concentrated in the hands of a wealthy few.

The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity

Tim Wu

Bodley Head

224 pages

Rs 999