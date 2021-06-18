scorecardresearch
Friday, June 18, 2021
‘Thank you for supporting me in this special project’: Meghan Markle is now a bestselling author

The book released on June 8, and started out as a Father’s Day poem for Prince Harry. The illustrations are by Christian Robinson.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2021 4:31:38 pm
Thanking her fans, she wrote a note on the website of Archewell Foundation. (Photo: Reuters)

Meghan Markle is now a best-selling author. The Duchess of Sussex recently wrote a children’s book The Bench. The illustrated work is now at No. 1 on The New York Times Bestseller. Thanking her fans, she wrote a note on the website of Archewell Foundation.

“While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project,” she wrote.

The book released on June 8, and started out as a Father’s Day poem for Prince Harry. The illustrations are by Christian Robinson.

Speaking on the book, she had said, “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.”

