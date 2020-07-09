Terry Pratchett’s early work to be published in September

The stories will be marked by the author’s characteristic dry wit. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The stories will be marked by the author’s characteristic dry wit. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Come September and Terry Pratchett’s final collection of early stories will be published. According to a new report in The Guardian, many stories in The Time-travelling Caveman have not been published before. In the 60s and early 70s, they appeared in Bucks Free Press and Western Daily Press. The author, who passed away in 2015, used to work at the Bucks Free Press way back in 1965. At that time, he used to write a weekly column, titled Children’s Circle.

“After reading them, we knew we had to create one final book. It is very fitting that some of the first stories he wrote will be in the last collection by him to be published. There is so much in these stories that shows you the germ of an idea, which would go on to become a fully fledged Terry Pratchett novel, and so much hilarity that we know kids will love. That is what makes the stories so special – they are for kids and adults, and kids who want to be adults, and adults who are still really kids. Which is exactly who a Terry Pratchett book should be for,” Ruth Knowles and Tom Rawlinson, the editors of Pratchett’s children’s books were quoted as saying in a statement.

The also report mentions that the editors, when told about the availability of these early stories by the author’s agent Colin Smythe, “jumped on them”

The stories will be marked by the author’s characteristic dry wit.

“When it comes to Terry, there is always going to be an embarrassment of riches. His incredible talent and imagination knew no bounds. With more tales of everything that would go on to make Terry Pratchett books the phenomenon they became – humour, satire, adventure and fantastical excellence – we just couldn’t deny readers these gems, and the chance to read a Terry story for the first time, one last time. It will mean so much to fans,” Rob Wilkins, Pratchett’s former assistant was quoted as saying.

