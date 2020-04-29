Terry Pratchett’s novels to be adapted for the screen

The day the announcement was made, April 28 wasTerry Pratchett’s birth anniversary. (File Photo) The day the announcement was made, April 28 wasTerry Pratchett’s birth anniversary. (File Photo)

On April 28, Terry Pratchett’s birth anniversary, his production company Narrativia had some news for his fans. According to a report in The Guardian, the company stated that they are working on a new deal to create “truly authentic … prestige adaptations that remain absolutely faithful to [his] original, unique genius”.

The same report states that for the deal, Narrativia will team up with Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content to create serials based on the author’s fantasy novels. “The spirit of this new alliance has been forged from a shared love of the source material and a commitment to create an epic series, which will kick off with some of the most iconic titles in Sir Terry’s fiercely incisive and satirical universe,” they were quoted as saying.

“Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realised on screen in a form that my father would be proud of,” his daughter, Rihanna remarked. She is also the co-director of Narrativia.

"The Discworld books are a huge source of joy to millions of readers, and rightly so; every paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and flair and we are committed to bringing Terry's world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves," Wilkins, Narrativia's managing director, commented.

