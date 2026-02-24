‘Tell My Mother I Like Boys’: Suvir Saran’s lessons on the art of growing into oneself

“What am I? Why am I who I am? How will people treat me?” These fundamental questions are inescapable for most people. The author of Tell My Mother I Like Boys, Suvir Saran is no exception. His latest book chronicles his life and his journey to discovering himself, in his own words. And the words and lenses he chooses to narrate his life with reveal as much about it as the gritty details.

At its heart, Tell My Mother is only partly about Saran. It is an ode, a love letter to his family, friends, lovers past and present, to India — to the boy he was and the man he is still becoming. “Because they believed [in me], I became. This book is theirs before it is mine.”: With this dedication, Saran sets the tone. The work itself is a chronological account of Saran’s life and all those who shaped it. Bracketed by grief and loss, filled with the highest ups right alongside the lowest lows, and notes on how he survived it all, the book highlights the people who held Saran up.