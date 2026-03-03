From Tehran to Delhi: Why women’s protests begin in stories before they reach the streets

(Written by Anubha Mishra)

By the time women occupy streets and public squares, protest has already unfolded elsewhere in poems, novels, memoirs, and testimonies that circulate quietly before they crystallise into slogans. Across cultures, women’s movements reveal a shared prehistory: resistance begins in narrative. The trajectories of women’s protests in Iran and India demonstrate that literary articulation precedes political mobilisation, and that stories function not merely as reflections of dissent but as its generative force.

In Iran, the demonstrations that followed the death of Mahsa Amini were widely described as unprecedented. Women publicly removed their headscarves, cut their hair, and chanted “Woman, Life, Freedom.” But the moral vocabulary of that uprising had been shaped over decades by writers who interrogated the policing of female bodies and the narrowing of women’s freedoms. The literary sphere had long functioned as a space where dissent could be imagined before it could be enacted.

The poetry of Forough Farrokhzad unsettled mid-20th-century Iran by centring female desire and subjectivity. Her work did not call for street mobilisation; it performed something subtler but equally radical — it insisted that a woman’s interior life was worthy of articulation. Later, Simin Behbahani infused classical Persian forms with contemporary political anxiety, demonstrating that even inherited traditions could become vessels of critique. Shahrnush Parsipur’s Women Without Men imagined women carving out autonomous spaces within suffocating social arrangements. Banned and censored, it nonetheless endured, evidence that stories can circulate even when speech is restricted.

By the time young women stood on Tehran’s streets in silent defiance, the symbolic terrain had already been prepared. Literature had named the injustice. It had offered metaphors for constraint and images of escape. It had given language to what might otherwise have remained inchoate frustration. The protest, when it came, was legible because the story had preceded it.

India offers a parallel, though distinct, history. The country’s women’s movement has often surged in response to spectacular violence — from dowry deaths in the 1980s to the 2012 Delhi gang rape, widely known as the Nirbhaya case. Yet each wave of street mobilisation was nourished by decades of writing that had already questioned the normalisation of gendered harm.

As early as 1905, Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain’s Sultana’s Dream inverted purdah and imagined a world governed by women. The text’s utopian satire suggested that patriarchy was neither sacred nor inevitable. In the mid-20th century, Ismat Chughtai’s Lihaaf confronted sexual hypocrisy with audacious candour, leading to an obscenity trial that underscored how threatening women’s narratives could be to social orthodoxy.

Post-Independence writers continued to examine the quieter architectures of constraint. Anita Desai’s Clear Light of Day and Shashi Deshpande’s That Long Silence traced the suffocations embedded within domestic life. Mahasweta Devi foregrounded women at the intersections of caste, class, and state violence, compelling readers to see gender injustice as structurally produced rather than episodic.

When the Nirbhaya protests filled Delhi’s streets, the anger was visceral — but it was not uninformed. Years of feminist scholarship, journalism, fiction, and testimony had already reframed sexual violence as systemic. The public outcry did not invent a discourse; it amplified one. Similarly, the Indian iteration of the #MeToo movement revealed how storytelling can itself function as mobilisation. Women’s first-person accounts, shared online, accumulated into a collective indictment. Before policy changes were debated, narrative solidarity had taken root.

The comparison between Iran and India is instructive. The political systems differ; the constraints on expression vary. Yet in both contexts, literature has performed three indispensable tasks. It has named injustice, transforming diffuse suffering into articulated grievance. It has forged empathy, allowing individual experiences to resonate collectively. And it has imagined alternatives, without which protest risks becoming reactive rather than transformative.

There is a temptation to treat literature as secondary to “real” politics. Editorial pages tend to focus on legislation, electoral shifts, and judicial pronouncements. But ignoring the narrative foundations of protest is to misunderstand its durability. Laws may change under pressure; cultural assumptions shift more slowly. Stories work precisely in that slower register. They reshape perception, expand moral imagination, and prepare citizens to recognise injustice when it surfaces.

From Tehran to Delhi, the pattern is unmistakable. The slogan condenses a paragraph; the march echoes a poem. By the time women step onto the streets, they carry with them an archive of sentences that have already challenged silence. If societies wish to gauge the direction of future protests, they would do well to pay attention not only to the crowd but to the books on bedside tables, the essays circulating online, the poems memorised and murmured. For it is there, in the realm of story, that resistance first finds its voice — and from there that it learns to speak aloud.

