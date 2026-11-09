Tavleen Singh’ The Actor reviewed: A novel of power, politics and democracy

Tavleen Singh’s first novel begins with a familiar kind of silence: the hush after a star’s third flop, when the lights are still on but the audience has begun to leave. Amit Singh, Bollywood’s once-infallible leading man, is forty, lonely, and studying his reflection for the first new lines. Then a phone call arrives from Naresh, an old-school friend now building a political party to challenge a country drifting toward religious autocracy. Amit accepts, partly for India, partly because cinema has stopped applauding.

The Actor moves between Bollywood’s gilded rooms and the rough-edged India that Amit has never needed to see. On the campaign trail, he visits villages where garbage, poor schools and fragile livelihoods are the daily weather. He hears about lynchings, Muslim fear, caste prejudice and political compromise. He learns through conversations with Naresh and Maya, a journalist whose intelligence and appetite for argument pull him out of his carefully lit world.

Singh knows the choreography of public life: the rally, the motorcade, the television image, the official raid that arrives just when an opposition party begins to look dangerous. Her scenes of state intimidation have a sharp visual charge. In one, officials occupy Naresh’s home with the insolence of men who believe that power is permission; when the prime minister appears on television, they rise. It is a small, comic gesture, chilling precisely because it is so small. The novel understands that authoritarianism does not always announce itself with a marching boot. Sometimes it is a plastic cup of tea, a seized laptop, a mother watched at her own dining table.

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Amit’s transformation is the book’s central performance. He begins as a man for whom politics is background noise, as distant as a news bulletin watched only to avoid seeming uninformed. Gradually, he comes to see how private comfort sits beside public deprivation, and how celebrity can summon a crowd but cannot give it a future. His face may be the party’s most useful poster; the question is whether he can become more than the poster. The title gathers meaning as the actor moves from reciting lines written for him towards speaking in his own voice.

There is a second, more intimate drama. Amit’s marriage has become hollow, and his attraction to Maya brings sex, tenderness and danger into the political plot. Their affair is sometimes written with the heat of popular cinema: bodies, glances, rooms, silk, firelight. That lushness sets desire beside ideology and appetite beside duty, reminding us that no one enters public life as a disembodied argument. Still, the novel’s strongest intimacy lies in the friendship between Amit and Naresh: two men who look almost like brothers, yet have been shaped by different kinds of attention.

If the novel has a limitation, it is also part of its character. Maya and Naresh sometimes speak in long stretches that carry the argument more directly than a reader of fiction might expect. At such moments, the dialogue can feel like a column finding its way into a scene. Yet that directness gives the book its urgency. Singh does not hide her questions inside a maze of irony. She wants Amit, and us, to look at the costs of majoritarian politics, the opposition’s failures, and the public services missing beneath grand claims of national greatness. The novel’s plain speaking is a form of insistence.

That insistence does not make The Actor a pamphlet. Its political argument is carried by fragile, imperfect people: an ageing star afraid of irrelevance, a politician willing to risk his safety, a journalist who sees both promise and vanity in the men around her. Singh also offers no neat victory. At the climactic rally at Ramlila Maidan, Naresh is shot while speaking. Amit is asked to finish the speech and keep the crowd from breaking apart. The book ends with Naresh alive but in hospital, and Maya telling Amit that he can take his friend’s place: “You’re an actor.” The line lands as provocation, promise and warning. The curtain has not fallen; the next role has begun.

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The Actor is most compelling when it makes politics visible as theatre and theatre consequential as politics. Singh has spent a career watching power up close; here she turns that knowledge into a searching novel about a country’s appetite for spectacle and its hunger for something more sustaining. Amit’s journey is not a neatly staged passage from fame to virtue. It runs from not knowing to being unable, any longer, to claim he did not know. That is a small beginning, but democracies, like friendships, may have to begin there.